Ekiti Poll:Allegation of vote buying detrimental to Nigeria's democracy -Accord Party chieftain

17th July 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
A former governorship aspirant and chieftain of Accord Party (AP) in Ogun State, Omooba Segun Adewale, has decried the alleged  vote buying in the just concluded Ekiti governorship election, describing the development as “worrisome and detrimental to Nigeria’s democracy”.
Adewale, otherwise known as OSA,  stated this in a statement by his media aide, Oluwaseyi Babarinde and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.
 According to him, the reports of the alleged financial inducement orchestrated by both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)  in Ekiti State, was disturbing and capable of further  impoverishing the state as well as affecting the  welfare of the citizens.
He, equally, wondered why the federal government was alleged to have brought billions of naira to Ekiti, in a desperate attempt to win the state from the opposition.
“This development proves that the masses support for the Buhari-led government is dwindling everyday due to failure of government to find solutions to the social-economic and security challenges facing them, hence, the decision to buy votes.
“Where did they see the billions of naira that was spent on buying vote when the masses are wallowing in abject poverty. Monies that could be channelled towards achieving good governance, was wasted on election”. Adewale said in the statement.
He, however, appealed to Nigerians especially the people of Ogun State, to resist desperate politicians who would want to lure them with cash to sell their votes in 2019.
“As we approach the 2019 general elections, I urge the people of Ogun state to remain resolute and be determined to vote out anyone who has failed to fulfill the promises he or she made. Our destinies are in our hands”. He submitted.
