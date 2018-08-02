– The Sun News
2nd August 2018 - Ekiti poll: My running mate, others betrayed me, says ADP flagbearer
EKITI

Ekiti poll: My running mate, others betrayed me, says ADP flagbearer

2nd August 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The flagbearer of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), in the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election, Otunba Segun Adewale, has denied rumoured defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released, on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, Adewale restated his commitment to his party, saying his conscience is not for sale.

Speaking on the allegation that he was paid by Dr. Kayode Fayemi to collapse the PDP structure into the APC in Ekiti State, Adewale described such insinuation as a ‘dubious political tactics’ deployed by some desperate politicians to misinform the public and malign his character.

READ ALSO: Court adjourns Adeleke’s certificate suit till August 6

Adewale, who appreciated Ekiti people for their massive support before, during and after the election, noted with displeasure that some key personalities within the ADP structure, led by the party’s deputy governorship candidate, defected to the APC a few days to the election which he said hamper his chances.

Adewale urged ADP members in the state to remain firm, steadfast and resolute as better days are ahead. He attributed the party’s poor performance at the election to conspiracy.

According to him, “INEC did not issue agent tags to the ADP until 1pm on election day. Despite the delay, 10 per cent of what is due to us was issued.

“It does seem our agents tags were deliberately issued to some other persons to impersonate our party at the polling units and collation centers.

“Our party were denied access to 75 per cent of the polling centers”

Otunba Adewale said he tactically withdrew from the race when it became obvious that the APC had hijacked the entire process with alleged monetary inducement.

“It was practically impossible to match Federal financial and authority might deployed by the APC in the state.”

READ ALSO: Arrests, killings, sabotage won’t deter Biafra agitation, says IPOB

According to him, he is more concerned about leveraging on the lessons from the election to ensure the success of the party in future.

“I am at the moment working with the leadership of our party towards reorganising our structures. It is important to situate credible members at critical positions to prevent a reoccurrence of our experience at the poll.

We hope to go into the 2019 general election with a formidable and focused team that will not compromise when faced with pressure.”

Although the election might have passed, Adewale insists it is important he puts on record happenings that led to the result gotten at the poll.

READ ALSO: Aston Villa keen on Abraham

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have not defected from the ADP and I am not in any alliance with the APC, not now, before or during the election.

“As a strong contender in the election, I was wooed by the APC and PDP but I refused all offers to betray the people’s trust.

“I never collected  a penny from any political party or individual to sway the election results,” he concluded.

