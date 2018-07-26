Although the winner of the election, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received his Certificate of Return from the electoral umpire, the electoral process was characterised by massive vote-buying and other infractions. The electoral perfidy, known in local parlance as “see and buy,” was said to have been perpetrated by the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This was confirmed by local and international observers.

The open vote-buying by major parties is condemnable. In the exercise, a vote was reportedly sold as low as N3,000 and as high as N5,000 or even more. It is disturbing that the vote-buying bazaar happened in the presence of security agents and INEC officials. No doubt, the role of money and the deployment of federal might seriously tainted the Ekiti poll. The monetisation of the electoral process portends danger to our democracy. We deplore the brazen and unconscionable buying of votes that trailed the poll and call on the electoral umpire and security agents to forestall such infractions in future elections. Although vote-buying featured in the recent gubernatorial polls in Ondo, Anambra and Edo states, it was intensified in Ekiti poll.

The “see and buy” syndrome is a desecration of the secret ballot policy and should be stopped forthwith. Both the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and the International Republican Institute (IRI) condemned the vote-buying during the election. The Regional Director, Europe, of IRI, Jan Surotchak, said that “vote-buying is an electoral offence; it also undermines and weakens representative democracy. Mr. Gabriel Nwambu, of the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness, Abuja, who spoke for local observers said that the “conduct of some security operatives and unwholesome practices of vote-buying, where voters surreptitiously showed which party they voted to party agents who went behind to settle them, largely marred the electoral process.”