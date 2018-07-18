– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out
18th July 2018 - Enugu community plant trees to safeguard climate change
18th July 2018 - How we stopped Niger Delta militancy, IPOB plot – Osinbajo
18th July 2018 - FG urges community, religion leaders against sales of Micronutrient powder
18th July 2018 - Oyo Education Commissioner commends RCCG Province 13 for donation to alma mater
18th July 2018 - University of Maiduguri gets new Senate building
18th July 2018 - N37m tax debt: NOA begs Gov. Ugwuanyi to unseal office
18th July 2018 - Al-Makura collected N309,247 billion  in six years without anything to show for it – Nasarawa PDP 
18th July 2018 - No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB
18th July 2018 - Jonathan in Minna, meets IBB behind close door
Home / National / Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out
EKITI

Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out

— 18th July 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose has again raised the alarm that police intimidation of himself, his family, and Ekiti workers continue unabated days after the Saturday, July 14 governorship election.

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the Governor said that the police have kept a permanent surveillance over the Government House. They continue to fly helicopters over the Government House and Governor’s Office in a way that compromises the safety and well-being of residents and workers.

Fayose said that the helicopter flies so low that it runs the risk of crashing into high-rise buildings and masts within the premises.

The Governor stated further, “the noise pollution this causes is enough irritation. This brazen show of naked force and abuse of power is as ungodly as it is undemocratic

” If the security forces belong to all Nigerians and not to President Muhammadu Buhari and APC, it should not be biased in this blatant manner

“It is unprofessional of the security forces to allow themselves be this debased, running APC errands when they are funded with resources that belong to all of us.

“They are obligated by the Constitution to be apolitical and not willing tools in the hands of the powers-that-be

“Once again, I say I will not be intimidated. I will stand on my feet until every injustice is upturned and the freedom and liberties of our people are restored

” The thief runneth when no one pursueth. They are afraid of their shadows”, he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 18th July 2018 at 8:23 pm
    Reply

    Empty noise of the vanquished coward. Any this territory native who stand for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with its brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution with the Sword now under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKITI

Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out

— 18th July 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose has again raised the alarm that police intimidation of himself, his family, and Ekiti workers continue unabated days after the Saturday, July 14 governorship election. According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the Governor said that the police have kept a permanent surveillance over the Government…

  • Greater Okpanku

    Enugu community plant trees to safeguard climate change

    — 18th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Against desertification and ever changing climate some communities in Enugu state under the platform of ‘Greater Okpanku’ communities in Aninri LGA, have embarked on trees planting in their various communities. They said the tree planting was not only for environmental protection but were also for economic emancipation of their communities. Speaking during the…

  • Niger Delta militancy

    How we stopped Niger Delta militancy, IPOB plot – Osinbajo

    — 18th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria’s foundation deficient, threatened – Monarchs Say non adoption of confab reports disheartening Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has singled out traditional rulers as the brains behind the successful stoppage of Niger Delta militancy and the truncation of the secession plot by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East, leading…

  • FG urges community, religion leaders against sales of Micronutrient powder

    — 18th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Federal Government has urged community,religion leaders in Kebbi,Borno,Yobe and Adamawa States against selling of Micronutrient Powder (MOP) provided free of charge for children between one to twenty-three months in the states as part of strategies to reduce children malnutrition. Minister of Health,Professor Isaac Folorunso Adewole who stated this in Birnin- Kebbi,Kebbi state capital…

  • RCCG Province 13

    Oyo Education Commissioner commends RCCG Province 13 for donation to alma mater

    — 18th July 2018

    Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela on Wednesday Commended RCCG Province 13 in the state for donating books and other learning and health material to United Christian Secondary School, Omo-Adio, the commissioner’s alma mater.  According to the Commissioner, the gesture by the church is according to the injunction…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share