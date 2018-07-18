Ekiti: Police intimidation worrisome, Fayose cries out

Governor Ayodele Fayose has again raised the alarm that police intimidation of himself, his family, and Ekiti workers continue unabated days after the Saturday, July 14 governorship election.

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the Governor said that the police have kept a permanent surveillance over the Government House. They continue to fly helicopters over the Government House and Governor’s Office in a way that compromises the safety and well-being of residents and workers.

Fayose said that the helicopter flies so low that it runs the risk of crashing into high-rise buildings and masts within the premises.

The Governor stated further, “the noise pollution this causes is enough irritation. This brazen show of naked force and abuse of power is as ungodly as it is undemocratic

” If the security forces belong to all Nigerians and not to President Muhammadu Buhari and APC, it should not be biased in this blatant manner

“It is unprofessional of the security forces to allow themselves be this debased, running APC errands when they are funded with resources that belong to all of us.

“They are obligated by the Constitution to be apolitical and not willing tools in the hands of the powers-that-be

“Once again, I say I will not be intimidated. I will stand on my feet until every injustice is upturned and the freedom and liberties of our people are restored

” The thief runneth when no one pursueth. They are afraid of their shadows”, he added.