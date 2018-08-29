Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant

A real estate practitioner and cleric, Pastor Yemi Olayinka, was an aide to former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has been involved in politics since 1983, Olayinka is seeking his party’s ticket to represent the people of Ado-Ekiti Federal Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives. He speaks on what motivated him to go into politics, the situation in Ekiti State and why he’s seeking a seat at the National Assembly.

Some people might wonder that a pastor is seeking public office. What is the motivation?

I have a passion for service. One thing that is lacking in Nigeria today is genuine and committed leadership. Someone to really stand up and say there must be a change. That is why I am running. In our country, there is this belief that politics is bad, that good people must not join politics. They forget that the bad people that you elect will make laws that will affect everybody, including the good people. I have been in politics since 1983.

There’s someone currently representing your constituency at the House of Representatives, why do you want to dislodge him?

You see, you feel so disappointed at the kind of representation that we in Ekiti are getting now at the National Assembly. Out of the nine of them representing Ekiti at the National Assembly, we can only talk of one person that has ever spoken in the interest of Ekiti people. It is painful. There are some things you see that you want to cry. We still have good leaders, but I don’t know how we got to the situation we

are presently. The man representing my constituency at the House of Representatives has never spoken on behalf of any constituent or his constituency. You don’t even hear him. And I’m not even talking about a bill. And he’s been there for three and half years. They’re almost rounding off. It’s unfortunate. We need to have quality people. Right now, many of our representatives cannot even address five or ten people. How are they going to talk at the National Assembly? Just because somebody somewhere has some money? We need to change this type of politics. That is why some of us are coming out. That’s why we’re saying, it’s time for quality representation.