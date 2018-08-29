Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant— 29th August 2018
“…It’s not about Yemi Olayinka really. It’s about the people saying they want quality people to represent them.”
Wole Balogun, Ekiti
A real estate practitioner and cleric, Pastor Yemi Olayinka, was an aide to former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has been involved in politics since 1983, Olayinka is seeking his party’s ticket to represent the people of Ado-Ekiti Federal Constituency 1 in the House of Representatives. He speaks on what motivated him to go into politics, the situation in Ekiti State and why he’s seeking a seat at the National Assembly.
READ ALSO: APC’ll lose Oyo guber if I don’t get ticket –Minister
Some people might wonder that a pastor is seeking public office. What is the motivation?
I have a passion for service. One thing that is lacking in Nigeria today is genuine and committed leadership. Someone to really stand up and say there must be a change. That is why I am running. In our country, there is this belief that politics is bad, that good people must not join politics. They forget that the bad people that you elect will make laws that will affect everybody, including the good people. I have been in politics since 1983.
There’s someone currently representing your constituency at the House of Representatives, why do you want to dislodge him?
You see, you feel so disappointed at the kind of representation that we in Ekiti are getting now at the National Assembly. Out of the nine of them representing Ekiti at the National Assembly, we can only talk of one person that has ever spoken in the interest of Ekiti people. It is painful. There are some things you see that you want to cry. We still have good leaders, but I don’t know how we got to the situation we
are presently. The man representing my constituency at the House of Representatives has never spoken on behalf of any constituent or his constituency. You don’t even hear him. And I’m not even talking about a bill. And he’s been there for three and half years. They’re almost rounding off. It’s unfortunate. We need to have quality people. Right now, many of our representatives cannot even address five or ten people. How are they going to talk at the National Assembly? Just because somebody somewhere has some money? We need to change this type of politics. That is why some of us are coming out. That’s why we’re saying, it’s time for quality representation.
You’ve never been in an elected political office. Some would have thought you would have started from a smaller position, maybe in the state House of Assembly?
I’m not new in politics. In 1997, I joined the Campaign for Democracy (CD). I joined Afenifere and we formed the Alliance for Democracy (AD). Then I went to Ekiti State in a bid to serve the people directly.When we formed the Action Congress (AC), in 2006, we had the primaries.
READ ALSO: June 12 Declaration; Campaign for Democracy commends President Buhari
By that time, I already had a political leader that I was following. That’s Prince Dayo Adeyeye. The primary election of that year was not acceptable to the group, so some of us protested and went to the PDP. Then we later came back home, to the camp of the progressives. Twice I had tried to be chairman of Ado Local Government, but it wasn’t meant to be. I have been senior special assistant to a governor, and a special assistant to a minister. Now, my people are calling me to go to the House of Representatives. They say they want strong people to represent them because of the disappointment they have been getting from the current dispensation. It’s not about Yemi Olayinka really. It’s about the people saying they want quality people to represent them.
What should the people of your constituency be expecting from you if you get their nod and you get elected?
There is a road between Ado and Ifaki. It is a federal road. That road has been there for a long time. If I’m elected, we will talk to our colleagues in the National Assembly and see how that road could be extended to Kwara. That has been on my mind. There is another road from Ado to Ijan, Iluomoba and so on. We can also lobby people to get that project in the budget, so that that road, which is a federal road, can be dualised. Our people are passionate about education. I want to see education more developed. Because we have a very bad governor, the federal government gave out loans to states for agriculture. Ekiti is an agrarian state. It should have been the first state to liaise with the federal government on any agricultural project. There should be an agric revolution in Ekiti, and I believe the incoming governor will surely do. The kind of impact from agriculture is enormous. All we need to do is to tap into opportunities. The CBN is liaising with the states, giving out loans. As at today, my state governor, Ayo Fayose, has not done a single thing. He doesn’t even have a blueprint. We grew up knowing the Igbemo rice. Igbemo rice is virtually dead under Governor Fayose. The cocoa farms that our fathers cultivated are dying and there are no replacements.
READ ALSO: I’ll compete all outstanding projects, Fayose assures Ekiti people
The housing deficit in Nigeria is huge. And Ekiti is not left out. One thing I will advise the incoming governor to do is to have a new GRA in Ado-Ekiti so that people can come back home. Then there should be mass housing for workers and the masses. There should also be a mortgage system that would allow people to pay over time. The one-off payment we run in Nigeria is not good enough. Whether you’re a government official, or you’re a private business person, we should have a system whereby it would be possible for people to own houses without stress.
Before now, I was trying to have a housing project in Ekiti State in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing in Abuja. We are meant to build mass housing in Ado-Ekiti. If one is in government, such a thing will become more achievable. Already, I have a letter from the ministry. That’s what we’re trying to do.
What would you say about the recent governorship election in Ekiti?
The truth is, the election was won squarely by Dr. Kayode Fayemi. It was a free and fair election. Ekiti people know what they want. And unfortunately, we have a current governor that you cannot be proud of. You keep wondering how we ended up with such a man. Going to the market to fry garri is what the exalted position of governor demands? Is eating boli on the street the best that can happen to the governor of Ekiti State? It’s unfortunate. We are cultured and disciplined. And Ekiti people want to get back to that era of discipline and respect. I think that is why they voted for Dr. Fayemi.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
2019: FG denies Kwankwaso use of Eagle Square29th August 2018
-
2019: INEC succumbs, adjusts election budget to 143bn29th August 2018
-
Police arraign man, 25, for alleged theft of N117,00028th August 2018
Latest
Ekiti people need quality representation at NASS – Olayinka, Reps aspirant— 29th August 2018
“…It’s not about Yemi Olayinka really. It’s about the people saying they want quality people to represent them.” Wole Balogun, Ekiti A real estate practitioner and cleric, Pastor Yemi Olayinka, was an aide to former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni. A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who has been involved in…
-
PDP governors have no business joining APC – Njeze, Reps aspirant— 29th August 2018
“In a state where there is no strong opposition, the incumbent government has no business thinking of joining the opposition in the state.” Samuel Bello, Abuja Ejike Njeze is an ICT expert from Enugu State who wants to vie for a seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress…
-
Nigerians extremely poor, says British PM— 29th August 2018
“87 million Nigerians live on less than $1.90 a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world.” • US alleges impunity Chinelo Obogo and John Adams, Minna Two of the world’s frontline nations, America and the United Kingdom have raised the alarm over the economic and political…
-
2019: Buhari, Akpabio, Uduaghan, APC leaders meet over primaries, others— 29th August 2018
Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was convened to deliberate on new dates for the party primaries and to decide whether to adopt direct or indirect primary Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Ahead of tomorrow’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, the national caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met yesterday, with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding. Although, the…
-
Ojukwu’s widow declares Senatorial ambition— 29th August 2018
“I wish to represent our senatorial district at the red chamber. Why is it important? It is important because our people need to be represented appropriately.” • As Ohakim, Maduka, others show support From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and widow of late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, yesterday…
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Pepper Millionaires: In Nsukka, farmers make fortunes planting pepper— 29th August 2018
The farmers recently got a boost from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the nation’s apex bank shortlisted 600 of them for its agricultural loan scheme Felix Ikem, Nsukka The yellow species of pepper popularly called ‘Ose Nsukka’ (Nsukka pepper) in Igbo, essentially used for spicing of food is a major means of livelihood for…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
From Megacity to Truckcity— 29th August 2018
The long-talked-about megacity status of Lagos is under threat… Former Governor Tinubu built infrastructure to justify that emerging status. Cosmas Omegoh On many roads in Lagos, things have fallen apart. The city’s streets are gone to trucks. And government cannot come to the rescue. Sheer confusion is unleashed everywhere. Pain reigns; it is every man…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kofi Annan: The question of legacy— 28th August 2018
What kind of a leader are you in your home, on your street, in your community? What will you and I be remembered for? What legacy are you going to leave behind? Idowu Omisore One weighty question serious leaders ask themselves is this – “What will be my leadership legacy?” At the end of the…
Columnists
-
Not easy to be old— 28th August 2018
In the language of aviation, we often say that old people have already collected their boarding passes and are only waiting for their flights to be called. Ray Ekpu When you get to age 70, as I did recently, you realise that it is not easy to be old. You can still carry yourself with…
-
Interrogating Buhari’s second term bid— 28th August 2018
When it comes to the appropriateness of President Muhammadu Buhari canvassing a second term in office despite his failing health and age, everyone has an opinion. Levi Obijiofor As we get closer to the 2019 general election, the political environment is looking gloomy and more uncertain than ever before. The past three years have been…
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply