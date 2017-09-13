The Sun News
Home / National / Ekiti PDP primaries: Party members express doubts over process

Ekiti PDP primaries: Party members express doubts over process

— 13th September 2017

…As Amb. Bejide woos Ise-Orun, Emure LGs, promises them tertiary institutions, infrastructures if elected

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Some members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ise-Orun Local Government of Ekiti State, on Wednesday, expressed fears of possible danger to their lives during the forthcoming primaries of the party, in March, 2018.

Their concern was borne out of the public support given to Deputy Governor Olusola Kolapo by Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Olusola had emerged as preferred governorship candidate for the election in a vote by all government functionaries and some party leaders across the state’s 177 wards loyal to Fayose at a meeting held inside the government office.

An elderly member of the party, Pa Faturoti Matthew, who raised the concern during a meeting with party leaders by an aspirant, Ambassador Dare Bejide, said: “we are afraid the lives of our delegates may be in danger during the party primaries as it is now clear that the governor of the day already made up his mind to ensure that his deputy gets the party ticket. So, what assurance can we get on this?”

Responding to the concern of Pa Faturoti which was also supported by many other members, Bejide allayed their fear saying that since the power has changed hands at the federal level , such impunity cannot hold during the primaries. He added that the party’s national body would not also allow such incident.

The ex-Nigeria Ambassador to Canada and pioneer state secretary of the PDP in the state, urged Ise-Orun and Emure people to vote party members they know and who would identify them when in power.

He said: “Ours is a great party, when we started it in 1998, many didn’t support us and I was the first secretary, I have gained so much in this party. I pray you would benefit more than me. I am here to just greet you. You would have been hearing that someone’s hand was raised. But man proposes, God disposes. It is God who makes one a governor. By God’s grave we will succeed.

“The fight won’t be an easy one, we must work hard and pray. There will always be caucuses in parties but ours is better than that. Of APC with many caucuses.  It is now the turn of the Ekiti South-Senatorial district. The north has produced two governors in both Segun Oni and Kayode Fayemi In Ekiti Central, they ‘ve enjoined governorship three time . We have all agreed that it is now the turn of the south.

“One of our problems is that we haven’t allowed the man who knows how to do the job. In Ogun, those who have been ruling them are people who have been living with them and they know very well.

“In Ekiti, we have been choosing the wrong persons and rejecting those who, though have good character but do not have money.

Fayose met me in PDP. Segun Oni though nice man, but he is one of those who haven’t been living with us. I know you all very well. I implore you, let’s vote for our friend not one who we don’t know well.

“I have been SSG in Ekiti, and I was good to everyone, and all the LGs benefitted from me. Let’s pray and seek for who will assist Ekiti. By God’s grace, I will perform very well. I have spoken with my God and He has told me to go ahead in the race.

I am contesting and God is with us, please support me. If you vote me, there will be water, our water. In Ero and Egbe are enough for us. There will be water provision for all of you. I will provide a tertiary institution for you. We once promised you a school of nursing, if you support me, I will make this happen and we will give you good roads.”

