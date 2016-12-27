The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
27th December 2016 - Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership -Okorocha
27th December 2016 - Vehicle import restriction: Dealers, agents in last minute rush to beat deadline
27th December 2016 - Ekiti pays N140m severance package to ex-public office holders
27th December 2016 - I’ll complete all projects I began –Mimiko
27th December 2016 - END-OF-YEAR: How we fared, and why we failed in 2016
27th December 2016 - Teachers urged to speak, promote and teach indigenous languages
27th December 2016 - Pay what you owe varsities from Paris Club refund, ASUU tells governors
27th December 2016 - UNIZIK inducts 56 medical laboratory scientists
27th December 2016 - Day of glory for teachers’ sons
27th December 2016 - IPCR: FG restates commitment to peace
Home / National / Ekiti pays N140m severance package to ex-public office holders

Ekiti pays N140m severance package to ex-public office holders

— 27th December 2016

• Nigerians hungry, Fayose tells FG

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has paid N140 million severance package to some former elected public office holders at the local government level.
Affected are those elected into office in 1999, 2006 and 2008.
Governor Ayodele Fayose, gave the order in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting with the affected persons.
A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, yesterday, quoted him as saying entitlements of those who were dead should be paid to their families.
He also warned local government officials who would effect the payment against playing politics with the exercise.
“Despite the economic challenges we are facing as a state, we feel it is our duty to honour those who have served our state in the past among whom are former public office holders. You have contributed your own quota to the development of our state. Families of those that are dead should be given too.
“The exercise has nothing to do with politics and must be fairly shared. We made some payments some months ago and we are doing this now. If this was done in the past, the backlog would have been cleared now. If not for the financial challenges we are facing, we would have paid everything,” he said.
The governor admonished leaders to let their actions be in the best interest of the state.
Fayose urged the people to expect the best from his administration, economic recession notwithstanding.
Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Mr. Akinola Sadola, commended the governor’s gesture.
He said despite the economic recession in the country, Fayose could still think of ameliorating the plight of former public office holders.
“We all know what the situation in the country is. Many states are facing serious economic challenges, even states that are more endowed than Ekiti, but our governor has been indefatigable. He is executing various developmental projects that are confounding critics. Many are wondering how he is doing it.
“As a group, we appreciate the governor’s efforts and we are also pledging our unflinching support for him. If previous administrations were doing like this, the backlog would have been cleared,” he stated.
Meanwhile, Governor Fayose has said what Nigerians desirous of hearing from the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government is the defeat of hunger and untold hardship ravaging the country and not recycled stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents, which is as usual, aimed at diverting attention of Nigerians from the fact that there is ravaging hunger at this time of the year.
The governor said it has become predictable that whenever Nigerians cry of the pains and sufferings they are going through, the federal government will come with stories like; “20 Chibok girls found,” “$1 billion found in Mr. A, B or C bedroom,” “Boko Haram technically defeated,” and “We have captured Sambisa forest,” just to divert attention.
In a release issued in Ado Ekiti yesterday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Fayose said: “It is painful that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari has become directionless either due to the cluelessness of the president or his old age that has foisted a purposeless leadership on the country.
“This year’s Christmas is the worse in the history of Nigeria. People cannot afford to celebrate and enjoy themselves due to the hardship caused by the APC administration. To make matters worse, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also created artificial scarcity of cash, such that people could not access their hard earned money in the banks as most banks in the country do not have cash to pay their customers.
“Like I have maintained, the issue confronting Nigerians now is hunger and hunger does not speak the language of political propaganda that is being used by the APC-led federal government. It is, therefore, no longer about diversionary news, it is about preventing Nigerians from dying of hunger.
“The only solution to the myriad of problems facing the country is for those holding power in Abuja to face the sad reality that it was the hard stance of the president, his statements against Nigeria and its people, both at home and abroad, coupled with his demonstration of hatred against some sections of the country and desperation to crush his perceived enemies, that led us to where we are today.
“It was the president that went to foreign countries to de-market Nigeria by calling all Nigerians thieves and dishonest people. He was the one who created atmosphere of economic and political instability in the country by his acts of nepotism and vindictiveness?
“Therefore, for the country to move forward, the president must change his attitude from a vindictive military dictator to a civilian president of all Nigerians.”
He lamented that those cabal in the presidency have hijacked the president and his government, running the country aground, saying: “Things were never like this at any time in the history of Nigeria apart from 1984.
“They are not running the economy of Nigeria by the open participation of Nigerians but by some cabal, who see themselves as superior to others. By their failure to involve those who know more than them, they have succeeded in creating unemployment instead of three million jobs that they promised Nigerians per year. They have taken Nigeria back to the Stone Age and it will take several years for the country to recover, if it will ever recover.”
Governor Fayose, who appealed to Nigerians not to keep silent in 2017, said: “With every means of livelihood of the common people taken away from them, free, fair and credible elections becoming a mirage, Nigerians must begin to speak out now before the country is completely destroyed by this directionless federal government.”

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigerian youths not yet ripe for leadership -Okorocha

— 27th December 2016

By Emma Njoku Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha has identified ethnicity and bigotry as serious issues in the country’s political landscape. Okorocha, who said this as part of his Christmas goodwill message released by his Chief Press Secretary Sam Onwuemeodor, noted that as a result of the deep-rooted ethnicity and religious bigotry in the country,…

  • Vehicle import restriction: Dealers, agents in last minute rush to beat deadline

    — 27th December 2016

    From Uche Usim, Abuja Seme and Idi Iroko land borders are buzzing with increased commercial activities as many vehicle importers, agents and dealers in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of country have literally relocated to the two major land frontiers to clear what may be described as the last batch of imported vehicles before the…

  • Ekiti pays N140m severance package to ex-public office holders

    — 27th December 2016

    • Nigerians hungry, Fayose tells FG From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Government has paid N140 million severance package to some former elected public office holders at the local government level. Affected are those elected into office in 1999, 2006 and 2008. Governor Ayodele Fayose, gave the order in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting with the affected…

  • I’ll complete all projects I began –Mimiko

    — 27th December 2016

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko has declared that he will complete all projects his administration embarked upon before leaving office in February. The governor also said he will commission not less than 10 projects executed by his administration in different parts of the state this week. Commissioner for Information, Kayode Akinmade,…

  • NCC fine: MTN pays N80bn to FG –Minister

    — 27th December 2016

    The Federal Government says MTN had paid N80 billion of the N330 billion fine imposed on it for failing to deactivate more than five million unregistered SIM cards.This means that the telco is still owing Nigerian government about N250 billion out of the total sum agreed following the infraction. Adebayo Shittu, Minister of Communications, who…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351