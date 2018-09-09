– The Sun News
EKITI

Ekiti not owing N117b, Fayemi only making excuses for impending failure, says Govt.

— 9th September 2018

The Ekiti State Government has said that the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose did not commit the state to any financial institution in the form of bonds and commercial loans, pointing out that “no loan can be granted without the approval of the Debt Management Office (DMO) and the Federal Ministry of Finance and that…

  • PRESIDENCY

    Buhari not against e-voting, loves use of card reader machine – Presidency

    — 9th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari is not against e-voting, but rather he in fact in love with the card reader system. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, kicked against allegations from those he called ‘opposition politicians’ that are creating…

  • PVCS

    Presidency says PVCs not condition for N10,000 loan

    — 9th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has denied that beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Trademoi N10,000 collateral free loan must present their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), before they could qualify for  the loan. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, while giving update on the scheme,…

  • NIGERIA

    Plan to Islamise Nigeria, a propaganda, says Buhari

    — 9th September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto President Muhammadu Buhari has described the insinuations of alleged to Islamise Nigeria by him as mere propaganda without an iota of truth. The President stated this in his speech delivered by Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, at the Catholic Bishops Conference holding in Sokoto. The President maintained that…

  • RELEASE

    Again, Islamic movement demands Zakzaky’s release

    — 9th September 2018

    The group demanded the unconditional release of El-Zakzaky, arguing that a Federal High Court in Abuja had “ordered the immediate and unconditional release of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife.” Agaju Madugba, Katsina Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, a Shiite muslim organisation, marked what they described as 1000 days since the detention of their leader…

