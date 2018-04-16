The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Lassa Fever outbreak: Adamawa records first death
16th April 2018 - Ekiti political murder: Jide Awe thanks Fayose for withdrawing case
16th April 2018 - 2019: Ogun West elders move to break guber jinx
16th April 2018 - Customs officer kidnapped during clash with smugglers in Ogun
16th April 2018 - Military berated before probe panel for colluding with killer herdsmen
16th April 2018 - Gunmen abduct German, kill orderly in Kano
16th April 2018 - Herdsmen kill four policemen in Benue ambush, others missing
16th April 2018 - Mass retirement of schools’ principals looms in Delta
16th April 2018 - EFCC charges Globacom with $6.7m fraud
16th April 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari meets Theresa May in London
Home / Politics / Ekiti political murder: Jide Awe thanks Fayose for withdrawing case
Jide Awe MURDER charges withdrawn

Ekiti political murder: Jide Awe thanks Fayose for withdrawing case

— 16th April 2018
  • Resumes office at party secretariat

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Jide Awe, yesterday eulogized Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose for withdrawing the murder case he and other members of the party were facing.

Awe, who was on a three-year exile over the alleged murder, was last week discharged and acquitted by the court due to the State Government’s disposition to discontinue the case.

The party head praised Governor Fayose for withdrawing the case and for allowing peace and good will to prevail in the community, saying this has cut short his stay in the ‘wilderness’.

On the July 14 governorship election in the state, Awe said the State Executive Council (SEC) had sought the help of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the Zonal leadership of the party to intervene to be able to appeal to the 37 aspirants to allow civility after the primary.

Recall that the APC chairman fled the state in 2014 after the State Government declared him wanted  for arraignment over his alleged involvement in the murder of late Mrs. Julianah Adewumi and one late Mr. Ayo Jeje at Erinjiyan Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government prior to the 2014 governorship election.

Mrs. Adewumi, mother of the Ekiti State Deputy Speaker, Hon. Segun Adewumi, was attacked in the town while planning to defect from the APC to the rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The State Government subsequently declared him wanted with a N5 million bounty placed on him as a reward to whoever could facilitate his arrest.

Speaking during a reception organized for him at the party’s State Secretariat in Ado Ekiti, Awe said he expected the worst during his time in exile, thanking the party for being honourable enough to tolerate him.

He said he decided to thank Fayose for initiating a judicial process leading to his being discharged and acquitted of the murder charges, saying: “If the Governor wanted to prolong my stay outside the state, he would not have investigated the case and found that there was no evidence against me in this matter.

“It was after the state investigated the matter that they knew I had no hand. How could a high chief like me carry gun and kill my own subjects? This is unheard of and I will never be part of such,” Awe stated.

Praising his party for standing by him, Awe said: “I expected my impeachment when I was away and impeachment is an ingredient of politics. But this party is populated by honourable people.

“The executive members can read the constitution of our party and pass vote of no confidence on me, but they didn’t do this.

“With this, you have spurred me into action to be able to do more. The people of Ekiti are yearning for APC. They have realized that the stomach infrastructure promised them was no longer forthcoming, so we must work hard and win the coming election.

“That is why we must listen to the people before picking our candidate, because not APC members alone are the ones to decide who wins the election.

“I want to warn our delegates not to collect money from aspirants. If you want to collect, let it be a legitimate offer.

“The civil servants are ready for us, Okada riders, market men and women and even PDP members are ready for us. They have given us conditions and if we can fulfill our own side of the conditions, they will surely embrace us,” he stated.

Awe said the party will conduct a free, fair and credible primary that will appeal to all the aspirants and will back whoever emerges winner.

“We are going to conduct credible a primary, and I will see among them who will not support our candidate; that shows the person is about leaving APC.

“That is why I am warning our delegates not to extort these aspirants. Whatever they will collect must be a collective and legitimate gift they can defend anywhere,” Awe advised.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LASSA Fever Adamawa

Lassa Fever outbreak: Adamawa records first death

— 16th April 2018

Billy Graham Abel, Yola Adamawa State has recorded its first case of death from Lassa Fever. The victim, a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) identified as Gabriel Ambe, serving in Gembu, Taraba, is said to have died on Thursday at the Federal Medical Centre in Yola. Dr. Batulu Mohammed, head…

  • Jide Awe MURDER charges withdrawn

    Ekiti political murder: Jide Awe thanks Fayose for withdrawing case

    — 16th April 2018

    Resumes office at party secretariat Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Jide Awe, yesterday eulogized Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose for withdrawing the murder case he and other members of the party were facing. Awe, who was on a three-year exile over the…

  • 2019: Ogun West elders move to break guber jinx

    — 16th April 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Determined to break the jinx and produce the governor in 2019, Ogun West Elders Council, on Monday, said the Council would hold a day political summit. Briefing newsmen at the NUJ Secretariat, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, Chairman of the Council, Ajibola Olagbaye, said the summit with the theme, ‘Ogun West For Governor: 2019 Is…

  • CUSTOMS Ogun

    Customs officer kidnapped during clash with smugglers in Ogun

    — 16th April 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja A Customs officer, Rasheed Abdulsalam, attached to the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A,  Lagos was, last Saturday, kidnapped after a fierce clash with notorious smugglers. Some of his colleagues also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the bloody anti-smuggling operation that occurred at night around Gateway Hotel, Ota, Ogun State. Confirming the…

  • probe PANEL Taraba Military

    Military berated before probe panel for colluding with killer herdsmen

    — 16th April 2018

    Sylvanus Viashima,  Jalingo The chairman, Taraba State Council of Chiefs and Aku Uka of Wukari, Dr. Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi. on Monday told the probe panel investigating TY Danjuma’s remarks that Nigerians have lost confidence in the military. The monarch disclosed this when he received the Army Probe Panel investigating the allegations of  military collusion with…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share