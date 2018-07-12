– The Sun News
Latest
12th July 2018 - Ekiti monarchs, elders flay attack on governor, demand transparent election
12th July 2018 - Adamawa PDP protests against Ekiti police ‘brutality’
12th July 2018 - Buhari commissions Abuja Rail Project and many more
12th July 2018 - Souness goes in hard on Lingard, Dele Alli and England
12th July 2018 - Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker
12th July 2018 - Akeredolu commiserates with ex-Ondo dep. gov. over daughter’s death
12th July 2018 - Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother
12th July 2018 - SEC files preliminary objection against suspended D-G
12th July 2018 - Catalan ex-president Puigdemont may be extradited to Spain soon
12th July 2018 - Senate receives Bill on State Police
Home / National / Ekiti monarchs, elders flay attack on governor, demand transparent election
WIKE

Ekiti monarchs, elders flay attack on governor, demand transparent election

— 12th July 2018

Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers have expressed apprehension about alleged unwarranted attack on the sitting Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose , just as it appealed to the Police to refrain from further harassment, intimidation and brutality of innocent citizens of the state till the end of election and beyond.

The traditional rulers who stated this in a communiqué issued at the end of their emergency meeting held in Ado Ekiti today implored the people of Ekiti State to be calm and go about their normal duties without fear of molestation.

They said if such a thing could happen to the governor, they wondered what will happen to the ordinary citizens of the state in the course of the election.

In the communiqué signed by the Chairman of the Council, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, they noted that prior to the Wednesday incident; they had held several meetings with the stakeholders in the election. “Council met with the participating party leaders and the gubernatorial candidates with the Police, other law enforcement agencies, the INEC, the civil societies and the diplomatic community.

“During these meetings, the Traditional Rulers had preached peace implored all concerned to be neutral and unbiased. Most especially, we had requested the law enforcement agencies to refrain from intimidation, harassment and brutality of the people.

“We are therefore worried and disturbed that after all our appeal and entreaties, the police still went ahead to unleash mayhem on the Governor and innocent citizens right in front of the Government House.

“What happened yesterday showed that Ekiti State is under siege. We are not in a state of war and we don’t want Ekiti state to be turned into war zone. Election is a civil exercise and it should be so”.

The monarchs therefore appeal to INEC to remain an unbiased umpire and to be fair to all and also provide a level playing field to all parties involved in the election, as they appeal to all participants to accept the outcome of a free, fair and transparent election.

In a related development, the Ekiti Council of Elders have asked security agencies to remain very professional and unbiased in their duties to ensure a free, fair and credible poll on Saturday.

The elders, who stated this on Thursday in Ado Ekiti, said that the security should avoid unnecessary use of force as any weapon used to inflict harm on the people is used on an Ekiti person.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi and Secretary ,elder Niyi Ajibulu respectively, and made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government in providing security for the peaceful conduct of gubernatorial election, but added that” the massive deployment of security was causing fear, tension and great anxiety among our people who should ordinarily freely exercise their franchise without intimidation.

“We consider the unfortunate incident in the Government House premises on Wednesday as most embarrassing because the state governor and the Government House are the symbol of authority for the state that should be accorded the respect they duly deserve.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WIKE

Ekiti monarchs, elders flay attack on governor, demand transparent election

— 12th July 2018

Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers have expressed apprehension about alleged unwarranted attack on the sitting Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose , just as it appealed to the Police to refrain from further harassment, intimidation and brutality of innocent citizens of the state till the end of election and beyond. The traditional rulers who…

  • WIKE

    Adamawa PDP protests against Ekiti police ‘brutality’

    — 12th July 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola In line with the directives of their national Secretariat, members of People’s Democratic Party in Adamawa state have taken to the streets in protest of police brutality against Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State. The protesters who first assembled at the state Secretariat of the party, led a procession to the…

  • COURT

    Court nullifies suspension of Edo lawmaker

    — 12th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin The three months suspension on Hon. Godwin Adenomo by Edo State House of Assembly has been declared ‘unconstitutional, illegal and of no effect whatsoever’ by an Edo State High Court. Recall that Adenomo, who represents Ovia South West constituency in the Assembly, was suspended on May 16 for demanding payment of N220…

  • AKEREDOLU

    Akeredolu commiserates with ex-Ondo dep. gov. over daughter’s death

    — 12th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commiserated with the family of the immediate past deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, over the gruesome murder of their daughter, Khadijat. Khadijat, a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko was allegedly killed in Akure by his boy friend, on Sunday….

  • SARAKI

    Saraki mourns Kawu Baraje’s mother

    — 12th July 2018

    Senate President Bukola Saraki has condoled with Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, and the entire Baraje’s family, on the death of their mother, Hajiya Aisha Omoagba Baraje. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki spoke glowingly of the late Hajiya Baraje and stated that she has raised a…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share