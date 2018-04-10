Ekiti Mega party boss in sexual harassment scandal

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

A crisis is brewing in the Ekiti State chapter of the Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), as the police invited State Chairman Chief Oludare Adekolu for questioning over an alleged sexual assault and threat to the life of the party’s State Women Leader Chief Oluyemi Ojaomo.

Ojaomo, a retired Head teacher, who had reported the case at Olegede Divisional Police Station along Ikere road in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, accused the party leader of allegedly threatening to kill her for allegedly rebuffing his sexual advances.

She spoke with journalists within the premises of the police station, saying that she had warned the party boss severally to desist from making suggestive comments about her buttocks anytime she visited the party secretariat in Ajilosun, which she said infuriated the Chairman who allegedly threatened to deal with her.

A source at the police station revealed to newsmen that Adekolu has been invited for questioning, saying “we shall interrogate him and from there we shall know the next line of action,” the policeman assured.

Ojaomo alleges that Adekolu began to implement his alleged plot against her by removing her name as the State Women Leader during a visit to the national leadership of the party in Abuja, against the interest of the national body.

Ojaomo’s gave the following account:

“I am not into politics to flirt around, but to contribute my quota to the development of our society,” she said.

“I joined Mega Party last year and the party resolved to make me the State Women leader. Shortly after resuming office, the Chairman began with his sexual advances, which I declined.

“I never knew my action didn’t go down well with him. But I started to see him displaying enmity towards me and he constantly told me that he would kill me if I refuse to accede to his advances.

“I didn’t take him serious, but when he unilaterally removed my name as the State Women Leader on Monday, I knew he was up to something.

“I decided to challenge him on the removal and he told me clearly that my life was worth nothing to him. Adekolu is a known Ifa priest. I don’t want to die diabolically, that is why I have decided to report him to the police,” she said.

When called to either debunk or confirm the allegation, several calls put to Adekolu were not answered.

He also refused to reply the text message sent to him on the same issue.

A police officer at Ologede Police Station, who spoke under anonymity, having not been authorized to speak on the sensitive matter, said:

“The issue has been reported to us and we have contacted Adekolu.

“He took permission to attend a meeting after which he will come to us, so we are hopeful he will be here today (Tuesday).

“Though, we have asked the complainant to write her statement and that will determine the next line of action,” he said.