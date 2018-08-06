– The Sun News
EKITI

Ekiti Mega party dissolves into PPN

6th August 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), in Ekiti State, at the weekend, had over 4000 members of its executives across the wards, councils and state levels defected to the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN).

MPN State Publicity Secretary, Moses Ajagunigbala, said the move by the erstwhile MPN members was informed by the need to belong to a rancour-free platform where political careers could be built and aspirations met.

Ajagunigbala said in a statement, in Ado-Ekiti that:  “the fraudulent Terms of Settlement obtained by a section of the party in May 2018 which destabilised the party in the state in the build-up to the July 14, 2018 governorship election will continue to unsettle the party.

“The Terms of Settlement is likely to eventually ruin the MPN as the conditions therein are not practicable in any sane society where democracy thrives,” the former MPN spokesman stated.

The MPN, in the state, following the adoption of the Terms of Settlement by a Federal High Court, Ado-Ekiti Division, was rocked by crisss and went into the July 14 governorship election with two persons, Bisi Omoyeni and Sunday Balogun, laying claim to the governorship ticket, leading to disillusionment among members as the party split into factions and several caucuses.

However, Ajagunigbala said collapsing the party structure into PPN, which he described an organised party where the erstwhile MPN members were readily absorbed in view of their strong structures and membership base across the 188 political wards in Ekiti State, “is a step in the right direction for any right thinking politician”.

PPN National Chairman, Razak Eyiowuawi, while admitting the former MPN members, lauded the movement of MPN members into his party, describing it “as the beginning of great things for PPN in Ekiti State.”

Eyiowuawi was quoted to have said: “This will further the aspirations of our aspirants in the state jostling for House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate seats in the 2019 general elections.”

The PPN National Chairman assured that the party would, in the next few weeks, embark on massive sensitisation of members in Ekiti State to further strengthen the party in the state.

