Ekiti: Herdsmen take oath of peaceful co-existence

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Fulani herders in Ekiti State and South West have taken a traditional oath binding to assure the host communities in Ekiti, and by extension, the South West, that they will no longer kill or allow their cows to stray into farms.

The oath, said to be an effective cultural sanction on herders, as its violation is expected to attract tragedy on the culprit, was administered by Alhaji Ardo Mairero, the Sarkin Fulani of Kwara State, during a peace meeting of all parties involved in herdsmen challenge in the state.

Present at the oath taken were Alhaji Ibrahim Shekarau, Alhaji Mohammad Leewa, National President, Miyetti Allah, Mohammad Kiruwa, Governor Ayodele Fayose, his deputy, Olusola Kolapo, Secretary to State Government (SSG), Modupe Alade, Chief of Staff, Dipo Anisulowo, Commissioner for Agriculture, Kehinde Odebunmi and Miyetti Allah national and zonal leaders.

Also, a communique, co-signed by governor Fayose and other stakeholders involved in the herdsmen challenge in the state, was released through the office of the Chief Press Secretary to Fayose, Mr. Idowu Adelusi.

Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ekiti State chapter, Alhaji Nasamu Muhammad, witnessed the signing of the communique.

Adelusi said: “Of most significance of the peace meeting of February 19 by the stakeholders was the traditional oath taken with kolanuts as agreement that the herdsmen in Ekiti will not behave unruly any longer, kill or allow their cows to stray into farms.

“It was administered with kola and sharing of the kola, which is a Fulani tradition that is binding on the initiators. With this oath, issues of robbery, killing, damaging of farms and kidnapping, among others, being allegedly perpetuated by Fulani herders are over in the state.”