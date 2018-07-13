Ekiti guber: Soldiers, security agencies in show of force

Oluseye Ojo, Ado-Ekiti

The Nigerian Army paraded major roads in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, yesterday night, displaying different types of weapons of war, including bazooka, which is the common name for a man-portable recoilless anti-tank rocket launcher.

The soldiers were conveyed in about 15 different vehicles, including big trucks, an ambulance from 2 Division of the army, one Hilux vehicle of a security outfit set up by the Oyo State Government, known as Operation Burst, other Hilux vehicles. Many residents of Ado Ekiti looked on in amazement when the security men blasted siren from their vehicles.

As the soldiers paraded the roads, it was observed that people gathered at the roadsides, watched the show of force, but, probably because of fear of the unknown, did not whip out their phones to take pictures of the soldiers.

In the same vein, officers of the Nigeria Police Force also engaged in a show of force on Ado-Ekiti roads when they patrolled the state capital, same day. More than 50 police vehicles were counted in different convoys that blew siren as they moved on the road.

Also, more than 100 police vehicles were sighted at the frontage of the state Police Command, on Iyin Road, in the state capital.