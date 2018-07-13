– The Sun News
EKITI GUBER - SOLDIERS SHOW OF FORCE

Ekiti guber: Soldiers, security agencies in show of force

— 13th July 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ado-Ekiti

The Nigerian Army paraded major roads in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, yesterday night, displaying different types of weapons of war, including bazooka, which is the common name for a man-portable recoilless anti-tank rocket launcher.

The soldiers were conveyed in about 15 different vehicles, including big trucks, an ambulance from 2 Division of the army, one Hilux vehicle of a security outfit set up by the Oyo State Government, known as Operation Burst, other Hilux vehicles. Many residents of Ado Ekiti looked on in amazement when the security men blasted siren from their vehicles.

As the soldiers paraded the roads, it was observed that people gathered at the roadsides, watched the show of force, but, probably because of fear of the unknown, did not whip out their phones to take pictures of the soldiers.

In the same vein, officers of the Nigeria Police Force also engaged in a show of force on Ado-Ekiti roads when they patrolled the state capital, same day. More than 50 police vehicles were counted in different convoys that blew siren as they moved on the road.

Also, more than 100 police vehicles were sighted at the frontage of the state Police Command, on Iyin Road, in the state capital.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 13th July 2018 at 7:18 am
    Reply

    Democracy is not about force. Democracy is freedom of choice. No Force on earth will subdue this territory natives of this generation under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. There’s no Democracy in this natives territory under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Democracy exist only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. If the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. has power, let them defend Sokoto, if they can. Sokoto is the war front- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in Sokoto. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

