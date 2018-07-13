Ekiti guber and shape of 2019 elections

Onuoha Ukeh

On Wednesday, when Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, sat on the ground openly, weeping and alleging that a policeman slapped and kicked him, some people said he was pretending. Others have described what happened in front of the state’s Government House that day as a drama. And yet some others said the governors was having a taste of a medicine made in 2014 when he confronted then governor and now All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a governorship election he eventually won.

Well, those who are making light of the situation could go ahead. The gloaters could gloat. And the mockers could rejoice. However, what nobody should lose sight of is what actually happened. Governor Fayose led a procession of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in what his government termed “victory march” as part of the campaign for Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka of the PDP to be elected governor on July 14, 2018. The group had marched out of Government House and was about to hit the streets when policemen and other security operatives confronted them. The police unleashed tear gas on the group, leading to a stampede.

The police defence that security agents released tear gas to disperse a rally considered illegal could not but provoke amusement. The crowd was not unruly. The people were not violent. The gathering did not constitute any threat. And a governor, who has immunity by the office he occupies, led the procession. How could the police explode tear gas right in the face of Fayose, a sitting governor and attempt to justify it? This is unacceptable in a democracy.

I do not believe, in any case, that a policeman, no matter how mad, would have the temerity to slap or kick Governor Fayose, who also has security details attached to him. Such misbehaviour should, ordinarily, lead to violent confrontation between such a policeman and the governor’s security details. If this happened, Fayose’s security details should be tried for negligence. A police force and Department of State Security (DSS), which know their onions, dare not be proud of negligent officers, no matter the interest they serve, as this impinges on the integrity of the security institutions. However, no matter what anybody says, the Ado-Ekiti tear gas incident was an assault on the Constitution. It was a direct attack on a constituted authority, an infringement on the rights and privileges granted by democracy.

That Wednesday, electioneering was still on in the state. By the provisions of the law, political parties and candidates were permitted to hold rallies and talk to the electorate. Security agents have no right whatsoever to interfere with the campaign of any of the political parties or candidates under whatever guise. They should not also take sides but rather operate as free agents, neutral from political affiliation, sentiment and consideration. Their allegiance should lie with the nation, Nigeria. They may be employees of the government, but they are so employed to work for the country and its people. Their duty is to protect life and property. In the discharge of their duty, they are expected to be professional.