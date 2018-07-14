Ismail Omipidan, Ado-Ekiti

As early as 6:00a.m. on Saturday, residents of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, began trekking to their various polling units to cast their votes.

Only few vehicles and commercial motor cycles, otherwise known as Okada were seen on the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

At the Bashiri area of the state capital, some eligible voters were already gathered at two of the polling units in the area, waiting for the electoral officers assigned to the area.

Voting process is expected to start by 8:00a.m. and will end by 2:00p.m.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ekiti State, Abdulganiu Raji had disclosed that accreditation and voting would hold simultaneously and that results from polling units would be transmitted electronically to the collation centres.