The Ekiti guber poll

Voters in Ekiti State will today, July 14, elect their next governor. Not less than 35 registered political parties fielded candidates for the election. With 913,334 registered voters in the state, only 636,000 collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs). A total of 11,000 ad hoc workers and 30,000 security personnel were deployed for the exercise.

Nigerians look forward to Ekiti election for several reasons. It will serve as the litmus test for the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for next year’s general election. Therefore, the outcome of the Ekiti poll will also show the electoral umpire’s readiness for the November gubernatorial election in Osun State. All eyes are on Ekiti as a dress rehearsal for the 2019 general election. INEC’s performance in the poll will indicate how peaceful, credible and transparent the 2019 poll will be under the leadership of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.