Ekiti Guber: Police read riot act, vow to dismiss partisan officers

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has vowed to dismiss any officer caught in cohort with politicians in acts geared towards manipulating the July 14 election in Ekiti State. Idris, who was speaking in Ado Ekiti during a lecture organised for Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and other officers and men of the Force to sensitise them on the need to exhibit positive attitudes at the poll, urged the officers to be neutral and apolitical in line with the creed of the Nigeria Police Force to serve Nigerians with dignity and honesty.

The IGP, who was represented by the Commander in charge of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abayomi Shogunle, said the electioneering process and allowing the will of the electorate to prevail on the day of election were parts of the responsibilities of the police under him. He urged the members of the public to report any police officer found to be unprofessional to the PCRRU. “We were not happy with complaints that dogged the outcome of the last election in Ekiti, particularly regarding the conduct of security personnel. Though, police were not fingered, but we need to charge our men on the need to be apolitical.

“We should not be partisan. Our duty is to provide security for electorate, election observers, and ballot materials on the day of election and nothing more. “You could recollect that those officers that were accused to have misbehaved in 2014 in Ekiti State have been investigated and punished by the authorities. “I want you to be professional in your duties and wherever you are posted to. The police work is like a service to the people. Don’t intimidate anybody to please politicians. You must think of your careers in the Force and prevent enjoyment of one day from destroying it.