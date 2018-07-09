Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised a fresh alarm on alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state. The party, which made the allegation yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do what

is right, regardless of his political affiliation by ensuring that the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), do not compromise on the confidence reposed on them by conniving with the APC. South West zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, in a statement issued in Akure, asked Buhari to act like a statesman by not taking side in the election.

“This Saturday, the people of Ekiti State will be going to poll to discharge the sacred responsibility

of electing their governor. This is an inalienable right that must not be coerced or tampered with by any authority. It is in light of this fact that we deem it necessary to again warn the Federal Government that it owes our dear nation a responsibility to respect the electoral wishes and desires of the Ekiti people as will be expressed in that election. “We take due cognizance of the constitutional control of the security agencies by the President, as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, and therefore call on him to realise that the fact that he belongs to the APC is insignificant where the overall interest of Nigeria is concerned. It is mandatory that he remains fair and does not succumb to the chicanery and pressure of his Party to compromise his oath of office,” Fadaka said.

He added, “President Buhari must not succumb to the desires of his party to use the Army, Police and other agencies as extensions of his Party efforts in the election. Of course we recall that their spontaneous reaction to the loss then was the illogical claim of “photocromic” ballot paper that ensured that when APC was voted for, it will turn to a vote for PDP. Such is the classical falsehood that governs the APC. “We therefore declare that as a Party, the PDP has prepared strenuously and campaigned vigorously to win this election. We, therefore, will not accept any action targeted at compromising the election. We take due cognizance of the interloping activities of the Ondo State government in the Ekiti elections and its determination to prosecute criminal actions towards rigging the election”, he said.