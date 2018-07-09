Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll— 9th July 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised a fresh alarm on alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state.
The party, which made the allegation yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do what
is right, regardless of his political affiliation by ensuring that the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), do not compromise on the confidence reposed on them by conniving with the APC. South West zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, in a statement issued in Akure, asked Buhari to act like a statesman by not taking side in the election.
“This Saturday, the people of Ekiti State will be going to poll to discharge the sacred responsibility
of electing their governor. This is an inalienable right that must not be coerced or tampered with by any authority. It is in light of this fact that we deem it necessary to again warn the Federal Government that it owes our dear nation a responsibility to respect the electoral wishes and desires of the Ekiti people as will be expressed in that election.
“We take due cognizance of the constitutional control of the security agencies by the President, as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, and therefore call on him to realise that the fact that he belongs to the APC is insignificant where the overall interest of Nigeria is concerned. It is mandatory that he remains fair and does not succumb to the chicanery and pressure of his Party to compromise his oath of office,” Fadaka said.
He added, “President Buhari must not succumb to the desires of his party to use the Army, Police and other agencies as extensions of his Party efforts in the election. Of course we recall that their spontaneous reaction to the loss then was the illogical claim of “photocromic” ballot paper that ensured that when APC was voted for, it will turn to a vote for PDP. Such is the classical falsehood that governs the APC.
“We therefore declare that as a Party, the PDP has prepared strenuously and campaigned vigorously to win this election. We, therefore, will not accept any action targeted at compromising the election. We take due cognizance of the interloping activities of the Ondo State government in the Ekiti elections and its determination to prosecute criminal actions towards rigging the election”, he said.
The APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has however dismissed the PDP’s allegation, saying the party would not allow any form of rigging. He said Fayose should go and learn how to persuade the electorate to get their votes and stop wild allegations.
“For us, the PDP rigging machine is not something we want to copy; what we did was to dismantle it” he said.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
-
Senate, judiciary and the media8th July 2018
-
Buba Galadima: The courage to say no8th July 2018
Latest
Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll— 9th July 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised a fresh alarm on alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state. The party, which made the allegation yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do what is right, regardless of his political affiliation by ensuring…
-
South East govs reject ranching in zone— 9th July 2018
Back Ohanaeze on restructuring Magnus Eze, Raphael Ede, Enugu South East governors and other Igbo leaders yesterday said no to the establishment of cattle ranch in Ebonyi State or any state in the zone as proposed by the Federal Government. The governors also declared support for the ongoing call for restructuring of Nigeria by the…
-
The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account— 9th July 2018
The meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) was last week deadlocked as a result of the controversy over the remittance to the Federation Account by the Nigerian |National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the month of May. According to reports, the NNPC had remitted N127billion to the Federation Account instead of N147billion.Its remittance was…
-
Nigerian killed in South Africa— 9th July 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian, Mr. Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence, has been reportedly killed in South Africa, Vice Consul (Information and Culture) of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, David Abraham, said in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja. The killing of Ozumba came at a time when the two countries are…
-
Planes for new national carrier arrive December— 9th July 2018
Louis Ibah and Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government has said the first batch of five aircraft for take-off of the new national carrier will arrive the country on December 19. This came as the government received the ‘Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance’ for the establishment of the proposed national carrier with a pledge…
-
Entertainment
Lessons life taught me – Shaffy Bello, actress— 8th July 2018
Damiette Braide Shaffy Bello Akinrimisi is a woman of many parts. She’s not only a musician; she is also an actress making waves in Nollywood. Shaffy stormed the music scene with a bang in 1997 when she featured in Seyi Sodimu’s popular song, Love Me Jeje. Since then, she has appeared in several English and…
South-West Report
How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house— 9th July 2018
Miss Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, was yesterday found dead in the house of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as QS, in Akure. Oluboyo, was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko. Ondo State police public relations officer, Mr. Femi…
-
Abuja Metro
Uncovered: Abuja’s stinking markets, parks— 4th July 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Mrs. Betty Ibi had a heart break last week. It was not about her husband or any of her family members. She had gone to Utako Market, Abuja, with her two expatriate friends to purchase fruits and goat meat. She had wanted to go to the market alone but her friends, desirous…
Oriental News
South East govs reject ranching in zone— 9th July 2018
Back Ohanaeze on restructuring Magnus Eze, Raphael Ede, Enugu South East governors and other Igbo leaders yesterday said no to the establishment of cattle ranch in Ebonyi State or any state in the zone as proposed by the Federal Government. The governors also declared support for the ongoing call for restructuring of Nigeria by the…
-
Features
Pain, anguish in Onitsha, Awka as ban on commercial motorcyclists takes effect— 8th July 2018
Govt. has packaged better alternative for the operators, citizenry – Adinuba, Information commissioner Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Implementation of the ban on the use of motorcycles for commercial passenger service, which took off on July 1, which was a Sunday, first hit people going to church in Awka and Onitsha. Ordinarily,…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Philanthropist boosts education in Anambra with N100m— 5th July 2018
Zika Bobby Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has commended the Emelia Okika Empowerment Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, for its support for education in the state. The foundation inaugurated a N100 million endowment trust for academic support and skills acquisition for talented poor children across the South East but particularly in Anambra State recently. The event…
Education Review
WAEC releases 2018 May/June result, discloses pass rate— 5th July 2018
West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has released results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, Wednesday, in Lagos with 49.98 per cent got five credits in English Language and Mathematics Head of Nigeria Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, said: “786,016 candidates representing 49.98% obtained credits and above in minimum of five subjects including English Language…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Managing crises: The Lagos example— 8th July 2018
David Adegoke An oil truck explosion of apocalyptic magnitude occurs in Lagos, fatally charring a frightening number of lives and maiming several others. Many more vehicles are burnt, some to ashes, with scores of stampeding citizens severely bruised in the process. Pronto, denizens of social media go into action, sending pictorial, video and textual coverage…
Columnists
-
Why many married people are lonely— 8th July 2018
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
-
“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”— 8th July 2018
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
-
Before you commit suicide; read this— 8th July 2018
Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows: 1) They are depressed. 2) They are psychotic. 3) They are impulsive. 4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it. 5) They have a…
-
Withering civility— 8th July 2018
The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If…
-
Senate, judiciary and the media— 8th July 2018
It’s been an interesting week. Finally, the much-awaited blockbuster movie, heralding the fall of the ruling All Progressives Con- gress (APC) is out. If you haven’t secured your copy yet, visit the next newsstand and get all the juicy details. But no one is really shocked. Political pundits saw this eclipse coming. On Tuesday, the…
-
A land flowing with death and sorrow— 8th July 2018
Funke Egbemode Those who died are still dead and the cows that were stolen have still not been recovered. Whether 300 or 20,000 cows, whether more people died under PDP or APC, the sad fact remains that our land is flowing with innocent blood of the young, the pregnant, the weak, the elderly and plenty…
-
How to salvage your marriage after the loss of a child— 7th July 2018
Kate Halim Penultimate week, Nigerian musician, Daniel Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj or Koko Master lost his son. The 13-month-old boy reportedly drowned at the musician’s Ikoyi residence. D’banj was away for a musical award in Los Angeles, United States when the incident happened. D’banj’s wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow has been placed on suicide watch…
-
Taipei, spread out like broken China— 7th July 2018
Mike Awoyinfa “Mike, will you marry a Chinese woman?” my legendary friend and partner in crime Pastor Dimgba Igwe asked me as we took an evening walk on a street sloping down our hotel, the imperial and imposing 5-star Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel, Taipei—venue of this year’s IPI Congress, the meeting of journalists across…
-
Am tired of this country, jo, I’m checking out— 7th July 2018
Chika Abanobi So, you think this is 1984 when you people succeeded in convincing “Andrew,” played by the Nigerian actor, Enebeli Elebuwa (now late), who wanted to check out of this ‘gaddem’ (God damned?) country, to stay and salvage it together with you and he obeyed and stayed back? This is 2018, not 1984, mind…
-
Re: ‘Why I killed my girlfriend’— 7th July 2018
A few weeks ago, the Sun newspaper published the story of a youth, who confessed why he killed his girlfriend. The lady had met him with another woman and confronted him. He maintained that he did not sleep with the woman, but his girlfriend refused to believe him. Nothing he said or did could convince…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply