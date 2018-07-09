The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll
9th July 2018 - South East govs reject ranching in zone
9th July 2018 - The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account
9th July 2018 - Nigerian killed in South Africa
9th July 2018 - Planes for new national carrier arrive December
9th July 2018 - How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house
9th July 2018 - Lagos begins global campaign to drive investment
9th July 2018 - ESTHER EDET 07035120125
8th July 2018 - Those condemning assets seizure order have something to hide -Sen. Alimikhena
8th July 2018 - Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair
Home / Cover / Elections / Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll
PDP - FRESH ALARM RE: RIGGING

Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll

— 9th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised a fresh alarm on alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state.

The party, which made the allegation yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do what
is right, regardless of his political affiliation by ensuring that the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), do not compromise on the confidence reposed on them by conniving with the APC. South West zonal Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Ayo Fadaka, in a statement issued in Akure, asked Buhari to act like a statesman by not taking side in the election.

“This Saturday, the people of Ekiti State will be going to poll to discharge the sacred responsibility
of electing their governor. This is an inalienable right that must not be coerced or tampered with by any authority. It is in light of this fact that we deem it necessary to again warn the Federal Government that it owes our dear nation a responsibility to respect the electoral wishes and desires of the Ekiti people as will be expressed in that election.

“We take due cognizance of the constitutional control of the security agencies by the President, as Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, and therefore call on him to realise that the fact that he belongs to the APC is insignificant where the overall interest of Nigeria is concerned. It is mandatory that he remains fair and does not succumb to the chicanery and pressure of his Party to compromise his oath of office,” Fadaka said.

He added, “President Buhari must not succumb to the desires of his party to use the Army, Police and other agencies as extensions of his Party efforts in the election. Of course we recall that their spontaneous reaction to the loss then was the illogical claim of “photocromic” ballot paper that ensured that when APC was voted for, it will turn to a vote for PDP. Such is the classical falsehood that governs the APC.

“We therefore declare that as a Party, the PDP has prepared strenuously and campaigned vigorously to win this election. We, therefore, will not accept any action targeted at compromising the election. We take due cognizance of the interloping activities of the Ondo State government in the Ekiti elections and its determination to prosecute criminal actions towards rigging the election”, he said.

The APC National chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has however dismissed the PDP’s allegation, saying the party would not allow any form of rigging. He said Fayose should go and learn how to persuade the electorate to get their votes and stop wild allegations.

“For us, the PDP rigging machine is not something we want to copy; what we did was to dismantle it” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP - FRESH ALARM RE: RIGGING

Ekiti Guber: PDP raises fresh alarm on APC’s plot to rig poll

— 9th July 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised a fresh alarm on alleged plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state. The party, which made the allegation yesterday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do what is right, regardless of his political affiliation by ensuring…

  • SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS FORUM

    South East govs reject ranching in zone

    — 9th July 2018

    Back Ohanaeze on restructuring Magnus Eze, Raphael Ede, Enugu South East governors and other Igbo leaders yesterday said no to the establishment of cattle ranch in Ebonyi State or any state in the zone as proposed by the Federal Government. The governors also declared support for the ongoing call for restructuring of Nigeria by the…

  • GOVERNORS - FEDERATION ACCOUNT - FAAC - NNPC

    The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account

    — 9th July 2018

    The meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) was last week deadlocked as a result of the controversy over the remittance to the Federation Account by the Nigerian |National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the month of May. According to reports, the NNPC had remitted N127billion to the Federation Account instead of N147billion.Its remittance was…

  • NIGERIAN KILLED IN SOUTH AFRICA

    Nigerian killed in South Africa

    — 9th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian, Mr. Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence, has been reportedly killed in South Africa, Vice Consul (Information and Culture) of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, David Abraham, said in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja. The killing of Ozumba came at a time when the two countries are…

  • Planes for new national carrier arrive December

    — 9th July 2018

    Louis Ibah and Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government has said the first batch of five aircraft for take-off of the new national carrier will arrive the country on December 19. This came as the government received the ‘Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance’ for the establishment of the proposed national carrier with a pledge…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share