Home / Politics / Ekiti guber: PDP aspirants, serving senator defect to SDP

Ekiti guber: PDP aspirants, serving senator defect to SDP

— 3rd April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost some of its aspirants and a serving senator to the Social Democratic party (SDP).

Daily Sun checks revealed that some aggrieved aspirants, who have been at war with the state chapter of the party, over the support of Governor Ayo Fayose for his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the candidate of the party ahead of the July 14 governorship poll, are already on their way to join SDP to form a coalition against the PDP.

The aspirants present at the stakeholders’ meeting of the SDP organised at the instance of the national leadership of the party, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital, yesterday, include former deputy governor to Fayose, Mr. Bisi Omoyeni, former ambassador to Canada, Mr. Dare Bejide, Chief Titi Oluwatuyi who indicated her interest in the party.

Omoyeni, a former managing director of Wema Bank, told the stakeholders of the SDP not to be afraid as nobody can intimidate them.

He said: “This party was established by divine creation and it has become the third force. Be rest assured that our people are coming en masse to this party. Any support the party needs to occupy Oke Ayoba (Government House), we will render it.

“Most of the aspirants who are still slugging it out in other parties are coming here. In fact, 70 percent of the members of PDP in Ekiti are moving to SDP.”

Also, SDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yemi Akinbode, who led other National Working Committee members to the stakeholders’ meeting, said the meeting was called because of the Ekiti election which, he said, is germane to the party.

“This is the first meeting after the inauguration of the interim state working committee of SDP, because the election is fast approaching and we have little or no time on our hands; the leadership of the party at the national level mandated me and others, including Prof. Tunde Adeniran to come to Ekiti state to quickly put together the stakeholders’ meeting to explain the vision, programmes as well as the structure of the party and our expectation in the coming governorship election in Ekiti.

“You can see this is the first meeting and the attendance was good. People are already coming out who, ordinarily, would not have shown their faces. It is an indication that this is the party to beat.

“It is instructive that those sending representatives are already here. Omoyeni is here  in person. Ambassador Bejide and Arokodare are here and more are still coming, and that is an indication that a house divided against itself cannot stand. It shows that the PDP is in trouble.

“Our doors are still open to members from other  parties who are willing to join the moving train. Our objective is to win the governorship election in Ekiti on July 14,” he said.

The SDP constituted six standing committees, including contact and mobilisation, youth, women, communication and strategy, result and funding and elders committees, for the purpose of rallying support for the party ahead of the July 14 election.

Meanwhile, the Advance People Democratic Party (APDA) in the state has merged with the SDP.

Leader of the party, Chief S. O. Elebute, who led some members of the party to the SDP stakeholders meeting, made the declaration, yesterday.

