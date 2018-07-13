Ekiti Guber: PDP, APC trade words over election funds

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The campaign organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), candidate, Prof. Kolapo Eleka, on Thursday alleged that the Federal Government moved N18 billion cash into Ekiti State through Akure airport, meant to allegedly induce the electorate during Saturday’s poll.

Director, Media and Publicity of the campaign, Lere Olayinka, said, “Last week Saturday, two bullion vehicles were moved to the Akure Airport to evacuate cash brought in from Abuja on a chartered flight.

“The flight landed when it was raining and staff of the airport were barred from going near the aircraft while the cash was evacuated into the two bullion vehicles.

“After offloading the huge cash, the bullion van first moved to the Ondo State Government House, Akure from where they left for Isan Ekiti, the hometown of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“From our preliminary findings, N2.5 billion cash was transferred by the Kebbi State Government to an account in UBA, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja. It was withdrawn immediately and moved with a private jet to Akure.

“Also, apart from the N2.5 billion, another $50 million (about N18bn) was taken from the $321 million recovered from the late Gen. Sani Abacha’s family.