Ekiti Guber: PDP accuses FG of plot to sabotage mega rally

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of plotting to shut down the Akure Airport today, so as to deny its leaders and supporters access to Ado Ekiti, for the party mega governorship campaign rally ahead of the July 14 Ekiti State gubernatorial poll.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said the planned closure of the airport is a ploy by the federal government to sabotage the campaign rally, which would be attended by leaders of the opposition party from across the country.