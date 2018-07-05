The Sun News
Kola Ologbondiyan - PDP MEGA RALLY - EKITI GUBER

Ekiti Guber: PDP accuses FG of plot to sabotage mega rally

— 5th July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of plotting to shut down the Akure Airport today, so as to deny its leaders and supporters access to Ado Ekiti, for the party mega governorship campaign rally ahead of the July 14 Ekiti State gubernatorial poll.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja, yesterday, said the planned closure of the airport is a ploy by the federal government to sabotage the campaign rally, which would be attended by leaders of the opposition party from across the country.

Ologbondiyan further alleged that “the Ondo State government is planning to move earthmoving equipment to the road leading from Ondo to Ado Ekiti to prevent vehicular movement of our members. This is in a bid to stop our members from across the country from moving either by air or by road into Ado Ekiti. This is unfortunate and callous”, Ologbondiyan said.

He however added the PDP “is top of the situation and the federal government would not succeed its plan to stall the mega rally”, and called on well meaning Nigerians to caution the federal government against closing the airport.

He reiterated the party’s earlier call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral during the poll and avoid being used by the federal government to manipulate the poll.

