The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: More troubles for Fayemi as APC group threaten court action over primary
26th April 2018 - Leadership in Nigeria: The search continues
26th April 2018 - National roaming’ll end rural-urban digital divide — NCC
26th April 2018 - Agric programme creates 299,615 jobs in 7 states
26th April 2018 - 500,000 agent banks to be established in rural areas
26th April 2018 - Iran’s Khamenei urges Muslim nations to unite against US
26th April 2018 - Aging helps most women feel less stressed: study
26th April 2018 - Culture is internally too intricate
26th April 2018 - French PM warns of ‘turbulence’ if striking Air France staff reject pay offer
26th April 2018 - Man dies in mid-bow while praying in mosque
Home / Politics / Ekiti guber: More troubles for Fayemi as APC group threaten court action over primary

Ekiti guber: More troubles for Fayemi as APC group threaten court action over primary

— 26th April 2018

•You’re faceless, Fayemi replies

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

 A group within the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Concerned APC Patriots, (CAP), has threatened to challenge the eligibility of former Governor Kayode Fayemi in court if he is cleared to contest the party’s governorship  primary despite the state government’s white paper indicting him.

The group warned that it would not mind if the APC is disqualified from participating in the July 14 election, saying it would be the consequence for the party’s shunning of advice given to it not to field a candidate with alleged tainted integrity.

CAP further warned the John Oyegun-led National Working Committee against showing preference for any aspirant in the primary.

 Governor Ayodele Fayose had last year set up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe Fayemi’s administration where he was indicted for alleged financial impropriety and was barred from holding public office for ten years in a white paper.

The group, which spoke through its coordinator, Ife Olu-Olubusuyi said, “Fayemi and his handlers have been bragging that he would be given a clean bill of health to contest. We are concerned and advise that the APC headquarters must adhere strictly to its own rules and

disqualify whoever has not met the conditions for governorship as indicated by the constitution and guidelines”.

 The coordinator urged the Timipre Sylva-led executive to study the constitution of the party and confirm the requirements for the eligibility of contestants in APC, insisting that certain sections  of the party’s constitution abhors  indictment of aspirants, particularly any that borders on financial profligacy.

“The former governor is not the only alternative to APC at this time when it is grappling to reclaim Ekiti from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP). There are other popular and more credible aspirants with better acceptability in the party.

We are patriotic members who believe in constitutionality. We won’t tolerate subversion of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under any guise. So, our party must comply with the provisions of the law which must not be applied based on convenience.

“If you check the nomination form of our party, there is a column where the aspirant is asked whether he has been indicted before or not.

This is not an issue that can be suppressed; else our party will have no candidate in this election.

If our party decide to gloss over this and go ahead to screen former Fayemi, we’ll have no choice than to  challenge his eligibility in court, because our party is very dear to our heart and we don’t want to miss the opportunity to reclaim Ekiti in this election .

“We have consulted our legal team and they are fine-tuning arrangements on all necessary steps to take as regards this.

There’s no point  for our party to impose anyone or have this erroneous impression that some people are indispensable in this election. We know those who have acceptability here in Ekiti and our party need not fear if Fayemi fails to be cleared,” Olu-Olubusuyi said.

 Reacting to the group’s threat, Fayemi’s spokesman, Yinka Oyebode dismissed it as a faceless group not known to the APC in Ekiti. He said, “We are not a lawless society and APC is not a lawless party. Everything is being done according to the dictates of a laid down procedure.

They are a faceless group not known to the party, having collected money from their paymaster; they want to disrupt what the party is doing. Let them go ahead because we are not bothered. It all amounts to ranting of an ant.”

 

 

 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti guber: More troubles for Fayemi as APC group threaten court action over primary

— 26th April 2018

•You’re faceless, Fayemi replies Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti  A group within the Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Concerned APC Patriots, (CAP), has threatened to challenge the eligibility of former Governor Kayode Fayemi in court if he is cleared to contest the party’s governorship  primary despite the state government’s white paper indicting…

  • NCC

    National roaming’ll end rural-urban digital divide — NCC

    — 26th April 2018

    The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Wednesday said that national roaming and active Infrastructure Sharing in Nigeria would end rural-urban digital divide. The NCC Executive Vice-Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made this known at a stakeholders’ forum on “Development of Framework for National Roaming and Active Infrastructure Sharing in Nigeria’’ held at Digital Bridge Institute, Lagos….

  • AfDB

    Agric programme creates 299,615 jobs in 7 states

    — 26th April 2018

    …Generates N36.22bn income Magnus Eze, Abuja The African Development Bank (AfDB) funded Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase-1 (ATASP-1) interventions in the commodity value chains of rice, sorghum and cassava have generated N36.22 billion income for those involved in the benefitting communities. Aside creating 299,615 jobs, the programme has also trained 32,366 farmers, agro-processors, fabricators and…

  • Bank

    500,000 agent banks to be established in rural areas

    — 26th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is working with the Bankers’ Committee to establish 500,000 agent banks in parts of the country, especially in places with high rate of financial exclusion like the north east and northwest. Director, Banking and Payments System Department, CBN, Dipo Fatokun, who disclosed this in Abuja, yesterday,…

  • Envoy hails Nigerians in China

    — 26th April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Consul-General of Nigeria in Shanghai, China, Anderson Madubike, has said that Nigerians resident in China are very hardworking and law-abiding. Madubike made the commendation after a holistic tour of Jiangsu Province, in China. In the course of the tour, Madubike visited the Deputy Director-General of the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Education,…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share