The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Masses with me – Fayose
11th July 2018 - Tambuwal to Buhari: We didn’t vote for killings
11th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: Don’t be deceived by ‘stomach infrastructure,’ Buhari tells voters
11th July 2018 - Again, Obasanjo attacks Buhari
11th July 2018 - FG to shut third mainland bridge for repairs
11th July 2018 - Senate may clash with executive
11th July 2018 - Mace theft: Reps demand Omo-Agege’s prosecution
11th July 2018 - Mass defection hits Ondo APC
11th July 2018 - Rice farmers to reach 20m soon – FG
11th July 2018 - Plateau killings: Prosecute suspects in Jos, Gowon task FG
Home / Cover / National / Ekiti guber: Masses with me – Fayose
FAYOSE - MASSES

Ekiti guber: Masses with me – Fayose

— 11th July 2018
  • Accuses APC of hiring crowd from 3 states

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of hiring crowd from three states for its mega rally in state, yesterday, and boasted that the masses were with him.

He also condemned the party for detailing heavily armed security operatives to block all entrances leading to the government house.

There was heavy presence of security men at all the entrances leading to Ekiti State Government House in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

The security men prevented vehicles from going in and out of the Government House.

But pedestrians were allowed to go in with many going to join the Ekiti drivers unions who assembled at the government house since Monday night after they declared work free day on Tuesday alleging possible attack by members of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Many visitors parked their cars and trekked to the government house while those already inside abandoned their vehicles and trekked home. Addressing the mammoth crowd, Fayose boasted that the presence of the crowd proved to the APC that the masses were for him.

“It is an abnormality to block the gates of the government house. If they say I gave instruction to drivers unions to withdraw their services, let the APC give a counter-instruction to them if they are popular. They (security agencies) blocked gates of the government house because they don’t want people to come in but you shamed them by still coming.”

“They brought them from Ondo, Kogi, Osun and other neighbouring states; they are all foreigners. They have no voting strength. I will stand up to you (APC) in the election, we will match them bumper to bumper.”

Fayose also took a swipe at Oshiomhole for questioning the academic credentials of the PDP candidate.
He advised Oshiomhole to ask the president to tender his certificate to Nigeria first before he could raise an issue about others.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAYOSE - MASSES

Ekiti guber: Masses with me – Fayose

— 11th July 2018

Accuses APC of hiring crowd from 3 states Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of hiring crowd from three states for its mega rally in state, yesterday, and boasted that the masses were with him. He also condemned the party for detailing heavily armed security…

  • TAMBUWAL

    Tambuwal to Buhari: We didn’t vote for killings

    — 11th July 2018

    Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has blamed the killings in the country on failure of leadership. Tambuwal, in a statement he signed and released yesterday said the deaths were avoidable and preventable. “The worst part of all this is that these deaths are avoidable and the killings preventable. It boils down, at the end of…

  • STOMACH INFRASTRUCTURE

    Ekiti Guber: Don’t be deceived by ‘stomach infrastructure,’ Buhari tells voters

    — 11th July 2018

    As Oshiomhole, Tinubu, APC governors drum support for Fayemi Wole Baloguan, Ado Ekiti President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged voters not to be deceived by what he described as crumbs being served by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as stomach infrastructure but embrace the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi Saturday’s…

  • OBASANJO

    Again, Obasanjo attacks Buhari

    — 11th July 2018

    Accuses FG of using EFCC, agencies to witch-hunt opposition Nkechi Chima, Abuja Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and other relevant agencies to witch-hunt and intimidate other opponents. Obasanjo alleged that some judges are already being intimidated; to prepare them to…

  • THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE

    FG to shut third mainland bridge for repairs

    — 11th July 2018

    The Federal Government has concluded plans to shut the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos. The federal government disclosed this through the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Adedamola Kuti, yesterday. Kuti added that consultations are already underway for closure of the bridge; for repairs. The bridge connects the mainland part of Nigeria’s commercial capital to the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share