Ekiti guber: Masses with me – Fayose

Accuses APC of hiring crowd from 3 states

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayose has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of hiring crowd from three states for its mega rally in state, yesterday, and boasted that the masses were with him.

He also condemned the party for detailing heavily armed security operatives to block all entrances leading to the government house.

There was heavy presence of security men at all the entrances leading to Ekiti State Government House in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

The security men prevented vehicles from going in and out of the Government House.

But pedestrians were allowed to go in with many going to join the Ekiti drivers unions who assembled at the government house since Monday night after they declared work free day on Tuesday alleging possible attack by members of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Many visitors parked their cars and trekked to the government house while those already inside abandoned their vehicles and trekked home. Addressing the mammoth crowd, Fayose boasted that the presence of the crowd proved to the APC that the masses were for him.

“It is an abnormality to block the gates of the government house. If they say I gave instruction to drivers unions to withdraw their services, let the APC give a counter-instruction to them if they are popular. They (security agencies) blocked gates of the government house because they don’t want people to come in but you shamed them by still coming.”

“They brought them from Ondo, Kogi, Osun and other neighbouring states; they are all foreigners. They have no voting strength. I will stand up to you (APC) in the election, we will match them bumper to bumper.”

Fayose also took a swipe at Oshiomhole for questioning the academic credentials of the PDP candidate.

He advised Oshiomhole to ask the president to tender his certificate to Nigeria first before he could raise an issue about others.