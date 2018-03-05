Ekiti guber: Mark reconciles warring parties 

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee meeting, headed by former Senate president, David Mark, yesterday, in Abuja, successfully reconciled warring parties ahead of the PDP’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

To this end, PDP aspirants, including current Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, Biodun Olujimi, Dayo Adeyeye, Dare Dejide and Owoseni Ajayi, will now face party primary unhindered.

The committee Secretary, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, disclosed that Governor Ayo Fayose and all the aspirants attended the meeting.

Olafeso said all the parties agreed to a free, fair and credible primary to elect a candidate for the July poll.

Olafeso added that Fayose pledged to work with any of the contestants who emerges at the primary.

He said nobody was persuaded or compelled to withdraw from the race.

The Mark-led reconciliation committee members included Enyinnaya Abaribe, Ibrahim Kazaure, YusuF Ayitogo, Fidelia Njeze and Eddy Olafeso.

Trouble started in Ekiti state ahead of the election when governor Fayose allegally adopted his deputy as his successor.

Mark had cautioned the gladiators that only peace, justice, free and fair primary would guarantee success at the Ekiti state poll.

The former Senate president expressed appreciation to the warring parties for their display of maturity and understanding towards the resolution of the dispute.

The Mark reconciliation committee was set up by the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to reconcile warring members in Ekiti.