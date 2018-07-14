– The Sun News
Latest
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Large turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti
14th July 2018 - Plateau killings ploy to reduce Christian voters in 2019 – Ezeife
14th July 2018 - Presidency names Sheriff, DG Buhari 2019 Support c’ittee
14th July 2018 - r-APC: Oshiomhole after my life – Buba Galadima
14th July 2018 - Bakare, Adeosun didn’t meet Buhari – Presidency
14th July 2018 - There may be no Nigeria in 2019 if herdsmen killings continue – Bucknor-Akerele
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Residents trek to voting centres                             
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: DSS arrests PDP candidate’s running mate, Ogunsakin, lawmaker, Fayose’s aide, 50 others
14th July 2018 - Plateau killings and matters arising
14th July 2018 - Men I can’t stand
Home / Elections / National / Ekiti guber: Large turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti
EKITI

Ekiti guber: Large turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti

— 14th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

There was large early turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti capital city, as electorate already  trooped out enmasse as early as 6.00am trekking long distances to get to their  polling units.

Some were trekking as long as five kilometers to be able to vote for the candidates of  their  choice.

The large turnout was believed to be as a result of massive mobilization drives by the two main party, yhe All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The massive turnout were noticed at Odo Ado, Ijigbo, Ajilosun, Adebayo areas, Ilotin, Oke Bola, Atinkankan, Okeyinmi and Oke Ila areas of Ado-Ekiti.

The polling units in those areas already had long queues of  prospective voters.

As at 6.45p.m, security and election materials were already arriving in those units.

Some of the voters trekked from  hamlets located at Eminrin, Erunfun along  Afe Babalola University Way in the state capital to the heart of Ado-Ekiti to exercise their franchise.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKITI

Ekiti guber: Large turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti

— 14th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti There was large early turnout of voters in Ado-Ekiti capital city, as electorate already  trooped out enmasse as early as 6.00am trekking long distances to get to their  polling units. Some were trekking as long as five kilometers to be able to vote for the candidates of  their  choice. The large turnout…

  • Plateau killings ploy to REDUCE CHRISTIAN voters in 2019 - Ezeife

    Plateau killings ploy to reduce Christian voters in 2019 – Ezeife

    — 14th July 2018

    Former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife has given a new interpretation to the spate of killings in various parts of the North Central zone of the country. He believes that the development is calculated to reduce the population of Christian voters ahead of the 2019 general elections. The former governor spoke with WILLY…

  • PRESIDENCY

    Presidency names Sheriff, DG Buhari 2019 Support c’ittee

    — 14th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has announced former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, as the Director-General of the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Hon. Gideon Sammani, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the press. Sheriff was a two-term…

  • BUBA GALADIMA

    r-APC: Oshiomhole after my life – Buba Galadima

    — 14th July 2018

    Says Govt, APC running after coalition members with money. Buba Galadima is the chairman of a faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), called Reformed APC. He has been in the news since his faction announced its emergence. Speaking with Saturday Sun, the former ally of President Buhari spoke on a number of issues….

  • BAKARE

    Bakare, Adeosun didn’t meet Buhari – Presidency

    — 14th July 2018

    I came to thank president for delegation sent to my mother’s burial – Bakare Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has stated that contrary to media reports, Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly and Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, did not meet with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Friday. Tunde Bakare…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share