Ekiti guber; IGP, commends police personnel for peaceful conduct.

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has commended police personnel deployed to monitor the just concluded gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State for providing a secure and conducive environment for a free and fair electioneerings.

The IGP, has also commended the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations and as well as personnel of other Security and Safety Agencies deployed to complement the Nigeria Police for their professionalism, civility, politeness, firmness and unbiased conducts before, during and after the election.

Idris in a statement signed by the force public relations officer Jimoh Moshood, said that the impressive performance of the Police personnel is a clear testimony of the capability of the Nigeria Police Force in its renewed commitment to continue to adhere to International Best Practices in the conduct of elections in the country now and in the future.

The statement reads; “The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has expressed utmost satisfaction and commends the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, the entire Police Personnel, Officers and Men of other Security and Safety Agencies deployed to complement the Nigeria Police Force, in the implementation of the Security Arrangement for the just concluded Ekiti state Gubernatorial Election held on Saturday, 14th July, 2018.

“The IGP deeply appreciates the high level commitment of the Police Personnel and that of other Security and Safety Agencies in ensuring adequate security, secure and conducive environment for a free and fair Gubernatorial Election in Ekiti State.

“The IGP further extols the high level of professionalism, civility, politeness, firmness and unbiased conducts of the Police Personnel and that of other Security and Safety Agencies, before, during and after the election.

“The Nigeria Police Force equally appreciates the law abiding attitude and peaceful conduct of the good people of Ekiti State, the Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders in Ekiti State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Staff, Local and Foreign Election Monitors/Observers, Situation Room Election Observers/CSOs, other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the Media and other critical stakeholders for a good working relationship with the security personnel deployed for the election.

“The good disposition and spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by most of the political parties in the election which doused fear and tensions during the election is gratifying and highly commendable.

“As a lead security agency in election security in a democracy, the IGP further commends the entire Police personnel deployed for the election for their personal sacrifice, collective patriotism and commitment in ensuring that the election was conducted in an atmosphere of peace devoid of any breach of public peace and security throughout the period of the election.

“The Commissioners of Police and their personnel in the contiguous States to Ekiti State, who were placed on Red Alert by the Inspector General of Police, are equally appreciated.

“The impressive performance of the Police personnel to ensure law and order, and a successful election is a clear testimony of the capability of the Nigeria Police Force in its renewed commitment to continue to adhere to International Best Practices in the conduct of elections in the country now and in the future.

“The Nigeria Police Force shall continue to sustain the elections security successes recorded in Gubernatorial Elections in Edo, Ondo and Anambra States and the just concluded Gubernatorial Election in Ekiti State as an index for the conduct of subsequent elections in the Country

