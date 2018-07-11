Ekiti guber: I didn’t print INEC ballot papers – Eniola Fayose— 11th July 2018
… He’s not my relation, says Gov. Fayose
A printer, Mr. Eniola Fayose, accused by the police of printing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ballot papers for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the Ekiti governorship election of July 14, has denied printing ballot paper claiming that what he printed was specimen to educate voters.
He spoke in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, in his reaction to the storming of his office in Lagos by the police who accused him of printing ballot papers and engaging in gun running.
Eniola, who showed samples of the specimen he printed for PDP, said: “I am a registered printer with over 20 years experience. These are the samples of specimen I was asked to print for voter education. It has no logo or security features on them as they are for mere education of the voters.
“They are just specimen to let the people know how the ballot paper looks like and how to thumb print and how to fold the papers, ” he said.
Threatening to sue anyone no matter how highly placed who maligns his name, he said: “I know the law works and I am ready to sue anybody on this matter. I have not done anything illegal. I don’t know anything about arms and ammunition. I am a law abiding citizen and not a relation of the governor . I am from Ikere-Ekiti.
“Everything the police claimed to have seen in my workshop when they searched the place are valid documents. Every political party has such specimen to educate their people. When copies given by the INEC are not sufficient, parties can print the specimen.
“The specimen I printed is in a paper of 60 gramme bond which is incapable of registering the needed security point for a genuine ballot paper. It has no logo, no number, no security feature. Specimen is clearly written on it.
“At the initial stage, I found the allegation comical and hilarious but I just noticed that it is a mischief executed by certain people trying to take undue advantage.
“The Lagos Police Commissioner in his statement never said he saw ballot papers in my workshop and did not said I was arrested. He did not see anything incriminating, he is quite a gentleman and professional in doing his job. The CP said that everything he saw were documents.
“I build my businesses on hard work and integrity with enviable track record with local and international awards. I am working for seven countries in sub-Sahara Africa. For our detractors, thanks for the free advertisement. We remain unshakable.”
Reacting to the allegation, Governor Ayodele Fayose said the alleged poll materials were mere ballot paper specimen which his party contracted Eniola to print so they could be used for voter education.
He challenged the security operatives to publish the materials they claimed to have recovered from Eniola’s office in Lagos, saying: ” Eniola printed specimen of election materials for voter education for our our people who are illiterates. The specimen has nothing to show it is authentic INEC material. APC and INEC printed specimens and distributed them publicly..
“We challenge them to show the so-called election materials that they are talking about. They should publish what they have. INEC printed their own specimen and and we also printed our own specimen for voter education for our people.
“The specimen is not usable anywhere and not showing any thing that appears to be authentic materials. APC did their own specimen for their people and we did that too. This is an attempt to intimidate us. The mere fact that he is Fayose does not mean Eniola is my relation.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
PDP-led coalition not a merger – APP10th July 2018
-
Latest
Ekiti guber: I didn’t print INEC ballot papers – Eniola Fayose— 11th July 2018
… He’s not my relation, says Gov. Fayose A printer, Mr. Eniola Fayose, accused by the police of printing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ballot papers for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the Ekiti governorship election of July 14, has denied printing ballot paper claiming that what he printed was specimen to educate…
-
Buhari mourns Amb. Worlu— 11th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the spouse, family members as well as the government of people of Edo State following the demise of Amb. Queen Worlu, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, who died at her post, on Monday, July 9. According to the statement…
-
NDDC: FG, oil firms yet to remit N1.5trn – Ekere— 11th July 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, has said the Federal Government and oil companies are yet to remit N1.5 triillion due to the commission. Ekere said this yesterday, in Abuja, when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the total outstanding sum due…
-
We either restructure or be doomed – Ozekhome— 11th July 2018
Joe Effiong, Uyo Renowned lawyer and rights activist, Mike Ozekhome, has warned that Nigeria will be doomed if the country is not restructured. Ozekhome also raised the alarm over “grave impunity, abuse of power and disobedience to the rule of law as currently being displayed by the current government at the centre” and said Nigeria…
-
Lady Mechanic seeks increased FG’s support towards women empowerment— 11th July 2018
Tony Osauzo, Benin The Founder, Lady Mechanic Initiative (LMI), Sandra Aguebor, has appealed to the Federal Government to support organisations engaged in empowerment of women across the country. The renowned woman mechanic said this while being conferred with the National Outstanding Leadership award, 2018, by the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) in Benin, Edo…
-
Entertainment
Lessons I learnt from my heartbreak experience- Gloria Okafor, actress— 9th July 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Gloria Okafor is a Nollywood actress and producer. This lovable Nnewi-born role interpreter made her acting debut in God of Shiloh and went on to excel in Public Wife. In this interview, Okafor share lessons she learnt from her heartbreak experience, among other issues. Enjoy it. How long have you been in…
South-West Report
Ogun: Aggrieved APC members defect to AD— 11th July 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, have formally announced their defection to the Alliance for Democracy (AD) ahead of 2019 elections. The defected party members, who were chiefly supporters of Senator Solomon Adeola, listed “politics of exclusion and undemocratic practices,” as their reasons for defecting to AD. Adeola,…
-
Abuja Metro
Cows everywhere: How herdsmen defied security, invaded National Assembly— 11th July 2018
Fred Itua, Abuja A fortnight ago, the unthinkable happened. The National Assembly, located at the Three Arms Zone, Abuja, had some unfriendly visitors – cows. The visitors, numbering over 100, strolled into the well-fortified premises with unquestionable audacity. Their pilots, Fulani herdsmen, led them into the no-go area. They bypassed the first and second gates….
Oriental News
Imo Assembly begins process of impeaching deputy gov— 11th July 2018
Allegation of gross misconduct, trumped up charge – Madumere George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, may lose his post if the impeachment proceedings commenced by the House of Assembly yesterday is concluded. The House, during plenary, had accused Madumere of gross misconduct and dereliction of duty. In a petition…
-
Features
Dredging of Escravos raises fresh agitations among communities— 10th July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba The decision of the Federal Government to dredge the Escravos-Chanomi/Ogbe-Ijoh down to Warri Port in Delta State is raising fresh agitations among locals in the riverine communities within the affected areas. The over 50 Ijaw, Ilaje and Itsekiri communities in the Chanomi creeks and those who reside along and around Ogbe-Ijoh axis…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
Journalists deserve honour as change agents – Moji Makanjuola— 10th July 2018
Nkechi Chima, Abuja Moji Makanjuola, a renowned broadcaster, has held her audience spellbound for 35 years with her style of presentation and charisma on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). She started her career in journalism having trained in Lagos in 1977 and the NTA TV College, Jos, in 1983. With further training at Voice of…
Education Review
Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss— 10th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
The triumph of Saraki— 11th July 2018
Femi Salako The Supreme Court on July 6 discharged the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki of the remaining three count charges of false assets declaration and money laundering. The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) had earlier acquitted Saraki of all the eighteen charges that were brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission…
Columnists
-
What a country!— 10th July 2018
It is perhaps somewhat odd that, on the day Nigeria was scheduled to play its last group match against Argentina in the ongoing soccer World Cup, a band of criminals plotted and successfully kidnapped the father of Mikel Obi, the captain of the Super Eagles. This happened at a time when everyone focused on the…
-
Fela, Macron and Nigeria— 10th July 2018
The man was originally called Fela Ransome Kuti. To validate his cultural roots as an African original, he changed his name to Fela Anikulapo Kuti. But those who loved him and those who didn’t love him knew him simply as Fela. He had grown through his liberation music and his “yabis” into the nemesis of…
-
Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?— 9th July 2018
Tony Iwuoma I got into a fight with one of my dear friends recently. The cause of the brouhaha centered around a post advocating polygamy Christians, which he forwarded to me. The offensive post had copious scriptural quotations from both the Old and New Testaments, justifying polygamy, which the writer believes is the ‘leeway’ for Christians…
-
The politicianisation of Gen Buhari— 9th July 2018
Michael Bush In the run-up to the 2003 presidential election, when the man who was then addressed as Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) first indicated interest in returning to power as a civilian, there existed not one clairvoyant in the country. No one foresaw that he would need until his fourth attempt to succeed, nor that…
-
Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty— 9th July 2018
Casmir Igbokwe Last Wednesday, Ahmed set himself ablaze. That was at Omole Phase 1 area of Lagos. Hardship was purportedly the main cause. Said to be a barber in his 20s, the young man had sustained third-degree burns before passersby could rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital. But there were reports that he…
-
Between Rwanda and Nigeria— 9th July 2018
Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo Our trip to Rwanda was supposed to be a red-eye shuttle. The mission seemed easy: To arrive Rwanda on Friday evening, rest, meet President Paul Kagame the following morning and deliver a proposal to invite him to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s flagship “State of the States” conference expected to hold in November, go…
-
Why many married people are lonely— 8th July 2018
Bisi Daniels In Nigerian polygamous marriages and in those where the men seem to be licensed to engage in extramarital affairs, the lonely population could be higher. According to Wikipedia, loneliness is a complex and usually unpleasant emotional response to isolation or lack of companionship. Loneliness typically includes anxious feelings about a lack of connectedness…
-
“No darling, don’t scowl at me, I didn’t get you high last night”— 8th July 2018
Efe Anaughe “Going somewhere?” Dennis said from the dark shadows of the night. I stopped in my track, feeling trapped. “Actually, I and the girls have an outing tonight,” I stammered. “Dressed like that?” He asked huskily, caressing me with his eyes while he looked me over. “It’s a theme thing,” I said defensively feeling…
-
Before you commit suicide; read this— 8th July 2018
Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo Prof Alex Lickerman in his famous treatise and didactic book, enumerated the “ 6 reasons why people commit suicide” as follows: 1) They are depressed. 2) They are psychotic. 3) They are impulsive. 4) They are crying for help, and don’t know how else to get it. 5) They have a…
-
Withering civility— 8th July 2018
The world is hurting and civility is hurting even more. The contention for the soul of humanity is at its peak, as infamously averred by former apartheid President of South Africa, Pieter Botha in 1985: “This uprising will bring out the beast in us.” The truth is that adversity is no excuse for badness. If…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply