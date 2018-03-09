Ekiti guber: Fayose pledges to support winner of PDP primary 

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has assured governorship aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he will support the winner of the party primary.

Fayose also said he would create a level playing ground during the party’s April primary for the July 14 poll.

He, however, reiterated his support for his deputy, Olusola Kolapo, and urged the crowd of women who graced the Women’s Day celebration at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti yesterday, to vote for him.

Speaking to Ekiti women and PDP members yesterday, Fayose said: “I want to assure all PDP members in the spirit of our understanding that there are more than one aspirants, I have pitched my tent with Olusola Kolapo, but whoever wins the primary we will all support.

“I am not hiding my support for Olusola. I, also, assure that there will be level playing ground for all aspirants. But, I stand with Olusola today and tomorrow,” he said.

Other aspirants, including former PDP publicity scribe of the National Caretaker Committee and former minister of state for Works, Dayo Adeyeye, former envoy to Canada, Dare Bejide, former commissioner for Justice, Owoseni Ajayi, and Senator Biodun Olujimi, had kicked against Fayose’s open support for Olusola.

Governor Fayose, who had dished out N20,000 to each of the 10,000 Ekiti women, most of whom are of rural areas, promised another 5,000 women, N20,000 each on the request of his wife, Feyisetan. The governor also supported a blind couple, who had presented him with some woven bags on the occasion, with N1 million.