The Sun News
Latest
9th March 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayose pledges to support winner of PDP primary 
9th March 2018 - At 61, Osinbajo prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria
9th March 2018 - Senate summons British firm over $3.3bn oil deal
9th March 2018 - Abia: Why Ikpeazu should re-contest –Ikoh
9th March 2018 - How poor govt reforms increase housing deficit
9th March 2018 - We need $50bn to tackle infrastructure deficit –LASG
9th March 2018 - Encourage PPP to improve housing delivery –Okoronkwo urges FG
9th March 2018 - Choosing suitable estate scheme
9th March 2018 - France 2018 World Cup Draws: Germany coach wary of Nigeria
9th March 2018 - Eagles invitaion thrills Etebo
Home / Politics / Ekiti guber: Fayose pledges to support winner of PDP primary 

Ekiti guber: Fayose pledges to support winner of PDP primary 

— 9th March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has assured governorship aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he will support the winner of the party primary.

Fayose also said he would create a level playing ground during the party’s April primary for the July 14 poll.

He, however, reiterated his support for his deputy, Olusola Kolapo, and urged the crowd of women who graced the Women’s Day celebration at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti yesterday, to vote for him.

Speaking to Ekiti women and PDP members yesterday, Fayose said: “I want to assure all PDP members in the spirit of our understanding that there are more than one aspirants, I have pitched my tent with Olusola Kolapo, but whoever wins the primary we will all support.

“I am not hiding my support for Olusola. I, also, assure that there will be level playing ground for all aspirants. But, I stand with Olusola today and tomorrow,” he said.

Other aspirants, including former PDP publicity scribe of the National Caretaker Committee and former minister of state for Works, Dayo Adeyeye, former envoy to Canada, Dare Bejide, former commissioner for Justice, Owoseni Ajayi, and Senator Biodun Olujimi, had kicked against Fayose’s open support for Olusola.

Governor Fayose, who had dished out N20,000 to each of the 10,000 Ekiti women, most of whom are of rural areas, promised another 5,000 women, N20,000 each on the request of his wife, Feyisetan. The governor also supported a blind couple, who had presented him with some woven bags on the occasion, with N1 million.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti guber: Fayose pledges to support winner of PDP primary 

— 9th March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has assured governorship aspirants on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that he will support the winner of the party primary. Fayose also said he would create a level playing ground during the party’s April primary for the July 14 poll….

  • At 61, Osinbajo prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria

    — 9th March 2018

    • Buhari, Tinubu extol vice president on loyalty Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, prayed for a greater, prosperous and peaceful Nigeria when he turned 61, yesterday. Osinbajo got a surprise birthday celebration by few members of the Federal Executive Council, led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Ministers of…

  • Senate summons British firm over $3.3bn oil deal

    — 9th March 2018

    Senate Committee on Local Content has summoned a British firm, BP Oil International Limited, over a $3.3 billion pre-financing crude oil deal that may have breached the Nigerian Oil and Gas Content Development (NOGICD) Act, 2010. In the summons to Chief Executive Officer of BP oil, Robert Dudley, Committee Chairman, Solomon Adeola, said due to…

  • Abia: Why Ikpeazu should re-contest –Ikoh

    — 9th March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo  Chief  Ndukwe Ikoh is an industrialist and prominent political figure in Abia State. He had contested as a candidate on the platform of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) for the governorship and House of Representative seat respectively. He speaks on the importance of maintaining zoning arrangement in the country, saying it would enhance…

  • How poor govt reforms increase housing deficit

    — 9th March 2018

    Maduka Nweke, [email protected] 08034207864, 08118879331 Unless urgent steps are taking by the respective tiers of government to address the issue of reforms in the housing sector, the growing number of housing deficits in the country will continue to balloon. The Managing Director, Afriprops, Mr. Francis Njoku, had at the official signing and handing over ceremony of…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share