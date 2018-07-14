Ekiti guber: Fayemi votes, wife not accredited for presenting old voter’s card

Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturda’s gubernatorial poll in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has voted at Unit 009, Ward 11 at Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, Oye Local Government.

Fayemi, who arrived in company of his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, cast his vote at 10:30a.m, amidst cheers from electorate hailing him and singing solidarity songs for him. But there was an impressive turnout of voters for the election in Isan-Ekiti, the hometown of Fayemi.

But Erelu Fayemi could not cast her vote immediately after her husband did so because the card reader did not recognise the voter’s card she presented. So, she could not be accredited.

The presiding officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the polling unit, Mr. Kolade Ajayi, said Mrs. Erelu Fayemi presented an old voter’s card, which the card reader machine bring used for the poll did not recognise.

Ajayi added that Mrs. Fayemi has been told to bring her permanent voter’s card and when she cones back, she would be allowed to exercise her franchise.

Details soon…

,