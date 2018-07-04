The Sun News
4th July 2018 - Gov. Bagudu donates vocational tools to Kebbi inmates
4th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayemi visits Buhari
4th July 2018 - Natives protest high cost of burial in Anambra community
4th July 2018 - Ogun House of Reps aspirant dumps APC for SDP
4th July 2018 - Kano police nab robbery gang leader, chase fleeing members
4th July 2018 - $10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC
4th July 2018 - Mexico president-elect shuns guards, asks ‘people’ for protection
4th July 2018 - Buhari’s body language gave rise to wanton killings, says Sule Lamido
4th July 2018 - Court orders Navy to release Ayade’s aide, two others
4th July 2018 - Youths urged to evolve innovative ideas for national devt.
Ekiti guber: Fayemi visits Buhari
FAYEMI

Ekiti guber: Fayemi visits Buhari

— 4th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Twelve days to the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, candidate of the All Progressives Congress  (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi has met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayemi, dressed in white Agbada was seen leaving the Presidential Villa at about 12.30pm.

The purpose of visit was not known and as the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, also declined to entertain questions from State House Correspondents.

On June 6, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammmadu Buhari, held a valedictory session in honour of Fayemi, who resigned as a cabinet member.

President Buhari had assured Fayemi that the cabinet members would be in Ekiti for his inauguration as governor.

“Goodbye. We will come for the inauguration,” he had told Fayemi as he shakes his hand to bid him farewell.

President Buhari, at the valedictory session in Fayemi’s honour before the commencement of the cabinet meeting, described Fayemi as man of sound intellect whose contributions helped the administration achieve progress, especially in the solid minerals sector.

The president again canvassed for voter education so that people would get the Permanent Voters Card to elect candidates of their choice at all levels.

President Buhari recalled that the introduction of PVCs accompanied by electronic accreditation of voters by the past administration for the 2015 elections saved him from another electoral defeat, having lost three previous attempts at the presidency which he challenges up to Supreme Court level.

The PVCs with which eligible voters completed their accreditation to vote at the last general elections, was introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who incumbent President Buhari defeated to become president.

However, Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has again raised “disturbing and worrisome information” on alleged plots to rig the election in favour of Fayemi.

Fayose, in a personal statement he signed on Monday night, listed INEC National Commissioner, Mrs. Amina Zakari, two Deputy Directors (ICT Dept), Mr. Paschal Uwaenwe and Mr. Abdulrazaq Agboola Yusuf as well as Director (Procurement Dept), Mr. Kenneth Ukeagu as the arrow-heads of rigging plot.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Tony 4th July 2018 at 11:11 am
    Reply

    He is visiting buhari who has been condemned and rejected by angry nigerians. As Fayemi is sitting with buhari now hundreds of innocent
    and defencelesss nigerians are being slaughtered by buhari’s fulani herdsmen.
    Ekiti people are you listening? A vote for APC is a vote for fulani herdsmen.

BAGUDU

Gov. Bagudu donates vocational tools to Kebbi inmates

— 4th July 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has donated vocational tools to inmates serving various jail terms in prisons across the state as part of efforts to complements the effort of Federal Government and Nigerian Prison Service (NPS) in the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners. The items he donated included 39 set…

  • FAYEMI

    Ekiti guber: Fayemi visits Buhari

    — 4th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Twelve days to the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, candidate of the All Progressives Congress  (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi has met with President Muhammadu Buhari. Fayemi, dressed in white Agbada was seen leaving the Presidential Villa at about 12.30pm. The purpose of visit was not known and as the former…

  • ANAMBRA

    Natives protest high cost of burial in Anambra community

    — 4th July 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Stakeholders in Eziowelle community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Tuesday, raised the alarm over what they called have high cost of burial in the community allegedly caused by the town union leadership. According to the stakeholders, the situation in the community had forced some people to abandon…

  • OGUN

    Ogun House of Reps aspirant dumps APC for SDP

    — 4th July 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta An aspirant for the position of House of Representatives under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abeokuta South Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Ayoade Adesina, on Wednesday, dumped the APC and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Adesina, while registering as a member of SDP at the state party secretariat in…

  • POLICE

    Kano police nab robbery gang leader, chase fleeing members

    — 4th July 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command has nabbed the leader of a notorious three-man robbery gang, identified as Alhaji  Mujahid Suleman. The suspect, currently cooling off at the Bompai headquarters of the police command, in the state capital, was picked a few days ago following a diligent investigation by plain clothed officers of…

