Ekiti guber: Fayemi visits Buhari— 4th July 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
Twelve days to the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kayode Fayemi has met with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Fayemi, dressed in white Agbada was seen leaving the Presidential Villa at about 12.30pm.
The purpose of visit was not known and as the former Minister of Mines and Steel Development, also declined to entertain questions from State House Correspondents.
On June 6, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammmadu Buhari, held a valedictory session in honour of Fayemi, who resigned as a cabinet member.
President Buhari had assured Fayemi that the cabinet members would be in Ekiti for his inauguration as governor.
“Goodbye. We will come for the inauguration,” he had told Fayemi as he shakes his hand to bid him farewell.
President Buhari, at the valedictory session in Fayemi’s honour before the commencement of the cabinet meeting, described Fayemi as man of sound intellect whose contributions helped the administration achieve progress, especially in the solid minerals sector.
The president again canvassed for voter education so that people would get the Permanent Voters Card to elect candidates of their choice at all levels.
President Buhari recalled that the introduction of PVCs accompanied by electronic accreditation of voters by the past administration for the 2015 elections saved him from another electoral defeat, having lost three previous attempts at the presidency which he challenges up to Supreme Court level.
The PVCs with which eligible voters completed their accreditation to vote at the last general elections, was introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who incumbent President Buhari defeated to become president.
However, Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has again raised “disturbing and worrisome information” on alleged plots to rig the election in favour of Fayemi.
Fayose, in a personal statement he signed on Monday night, listed INEC National Commissioner, Mrs. Amina Zakari, two Deputy Directors (ICT Dept), Mr. Paschal Uwaenwe and Mr. Abdulrazaq Agboola Yusuf as well as Director (Procurement Dept), Mr. Kenneth Ukeagu as the arrow-heads of rigging plot.
