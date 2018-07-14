Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count

Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing gubernatorial pol, in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said every vote must count in view of the reports he received that card readers did not work in some polling units, arrests and skirmishes in some places.

Speaking with journalists shortly after he cast his vote at Unit 009, Ward 11, not front of A paths House, Ogilolo, he said the reports he received from the representatives of APC on the field stated that the election has been peaceful in many places.

According to him, “I was accredited without any difficulty and I voted. I have heard about the card readers problem in some places and that affected my wife too. But the officials have been cautious. They asked us to exercise patience. They could see her name on the register. So, there is really no issue of impersonation.

“Although, I have heard reports of skirmishes from some parts of Ekiti State. I have heard about a couple of arrests. I have heard reports of problems with some card readers in some units. But it is too early to make definitive judgment about this process yet. I will plead with you journalists to give me more time to assess the situation before giving you a definitive answer on how the process has turned out. But every vote must count.