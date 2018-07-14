– The Sun News
Latest
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count
14th July 2018 - Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 2018
14th July 2018 - Poll update: Accept defeat maturely if you lose, Olukere urges parties
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far
14th July 2018 - Ekiti decides: Too early to comment on exercise – Fayemi
14th July 2018 - Russia 2018: 60 Nigerians brought to Russia for World Cup stranded, duped
14th July 2018 - 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations: Flying Eagles set for battle
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayemi votes, wife not accredited for presenting old voter’s card
14th July 2018 - Ekiti updated: Ekiti Bishop flays INEC for ‘slow process’
14th July 2018 - Nigeria risks ban for interference, says Infantino
Home / National / Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count
FAYEMI

Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count

— 14th July 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing gubernatorial pol, in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said every vote must count in view of the reports he received that card readers did not work in some polling units, arrests and skirmishes in some places.

Speaking with journalists shortly after he cast his vote at Unit 009, Ward 11, not front of A paths House, Ogilolo, he said the reports he received from the representatives of APC on the field stated that the election has been peaceful in many places.

According to him, “I was accredited without any difficulty and I voted. I have heard about the card readers problem in some places and that affected my wife too. But the officials have been cautious. They asked us to exercise patience. They could see her name on the register. So, there is really no issue of impersonation.

“Although, I have heard reports of skirmishes from some parts of Ekiti State. I have heard about a couple of arrests. I have heard reports of problems with some card readers in some units. But it is too early to make definitive judgment about this process yet. I will plead with you journalists to give me more time to assess the situation before giving you a definitive answer on how the process has turned out. But every vote must count.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAYEMI

Ekiti guber: Fayemi says every vote must count

— 14th July 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the ongoing gubernatorial pol, in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said every vote must count in view of the reports he received that card readers did not work in some polling units, arrests and skirmishes in some places. Speaking with journalists…

  • Fayemi, Eleka

    Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 2018

    — 14th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan Multiple voting in some polling units in Oye Senator Ayo Arise voted at exactly 11.01 am in Ward 1, unit 1 in Oye council In Odo-Ado, Oke-Ila, all in the state capital, thugs of one of the political parties are preventing perceived sympathisers of the other party from accessing voting centres , let…

  • BAYELSA

    Poll update: Accept defeat maturely if you lose, Olukere urges parties

    — 14th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti The Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiu Obasoyin, has urged any party who loses in the on going governorship poll in Ekiti to accept defeat if they lose in the spirit of peace and stability. He also said that incidents of voting buying, violence and  have not been witnessed in his area which…

  • Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far

    — 14th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, has said the conduct of the governorship election in Ekiti State has been peaceful so far. In an interview with journalists at Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, he also said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was well prepared for the exercise, adding that the security…

  • Ekiti decides: Too early to comment on exercise – Fayemi

    — 14th July 2018

    Seye Ojo Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, while casting his ballot at his Unit 009, Ward 11, Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state, at 10:30a.m., amidst cheers from supporters, hailed the turnout of voters in the community. He, however,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share