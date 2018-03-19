Ekiti guber: Fayemi, Aluko task APC members on July 14 poll

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Gbenga Aluko, have told members of the party in Ekiti to ensure the APC wins the July 14 governorship poll.

They said the development would boost the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in 2019.

Fayemi and Aluko gave the charge in Ekiti, at different fora, at the weekend.

While Fayemi addressed the N-Power scheme beneficiaries during the one year anniversary of the programme at the AB event centre in Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti, Aluko spoke in Ode Ekiti while interacting with delegates of the party, who converged to rally support for his ambition.

Aluko, who is a former federal lawmaker, said: “I am not seeing the governorship ticket as a do-or-die affair, but I know I am an aspirant to beat anytime. But, we must do President Buhari proud and enhance his second term with this election, that is what I believe in.

“I am close to the grassroots and I see the delegates as the owners of the party, this is why I have always been treating you with respect. I know there are leaders in the party, but your voices count and can override the power of anybody.”