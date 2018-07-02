Ekiti Guber: Eleka unveils six-point programme of action— 2nd July 2018
- Retains stomach infrastructure
Professor Kolapo Eleka, standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State has unveiled a six-point manifesto, tagged ‘SHIELD’, which he would pursue if elected governor.
The programme, encompasses security, healthcare, infrastructure, education, leadership and governance as well as developing agriculture and tourism.
According to the PDP candidate, his manifesto was carefully developed to covers all facets of the lives of Ekiti people, with the aim of securing the environment and protecting the people.
He said that being a part of the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose, he would sustain and improve on its achievements.
“As the current Deputy Governor, I am part of this administration, and have been part of its policy formulation. With the continuity agenda,
I will improve on what my principal has done”, he said, promising to retain and expand on the deployment of stomach infrastructure.
“Stomach infrastructure will still be part of my agenda and it goes beyond giving out foodstuffs, it will include programmes to empower the less privileged and catering for the needs of persons with disabilities. We will build structures to cater for them such as school for the blind and so on”, he said. Explaining the benefits of SHIELD, he said: “Security is very essential in any society as it guarantees enabling environment for smooth development. The security measures we are working on will protect all farmers, teachers, artisans and all. We will deploy ICT to ensure security.”
He added that his administration would ensure sustainable human development so as “not to jeopardise future generations. Youths, workers, women and others would be trained to acquire skills that would make them effective.
“Only few of our work force are exposed to ICT. We will fill this gap and continually do it to ensure effectiveness of workers in their jobs. We have identified a gap in the healthcare sector. Most health centres in the rural areas are not in good condition. We will upgrade these health centres and equip them with facilities.
He further said, “Our teaching hospitals will be up graded with modern machines. The College of Medicine of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH), would be fully equipped. We throw our weight behind accreditation for Ekiti State University College of Medicine.”
On infrastructure development, the governorship candidate said, “We will do more road construction and dualise roads in our local government areas. We will focus on rural roads so there would be proper access by road. We will continue the urban renewal that Governor Fayose began, we will continue beautifying our state.”
He also promised to encourage private sector participation, saying, “The major business has been government. But, realising that the economy would be boasted by private corporate business, we will encourage investors to come in. Industries will be provided an enabling environment.”
On education, he said, “Education is our pride, but there is lack of ICT deployment in our various schools. We will sustain what is on ground and improve education with ICT development. We will promote e-learning for both students and staff. We are already rehabilitating the technical colleges. Once the students graduate from these schools, government would assist them with loans to start up their businesses. We will ensure that we sustain current improvement in education.”
He also promised to provide development oriented governance with inclusive participation in decision making, adding, “Workers at the senior level would be part of formulation of policies to ensure an egalitarian society.”
According to him, agriculture and tourism would be developed to engage unemployed youths.
