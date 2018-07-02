Ekiti Guber: Eleka unveils six-point programme of action

Professor Kolapo Eleka, standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State has unveiled a six-point manifesto, tagged ‘SHIELD’, which he would pursue if elected governor.

The programme, encompasses security, healthcare, infrastructure, education, leadership and governance as well as developing agriculture and tourism.

According to the PDP candidate, his manifesto was carefully developed to covers all facets of the lives of Ekiti people, with the aim of securing the environment and protecting the people.

He said that being a part of the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose, he would sustain and improve on its achievements.

“As the current Deputy Governor, I am part of this administration, and have been part of its policy formulation. With the continuity agenda,

I will improve on what my principal has done”, he said, promising to retain and expand on the deployment of stomach infrastructure.

“Stomach infrastructure will still be part of my agenda and it goes beyond giving out foodstuffs, it will include programmes to empower the less privileged and catering for the needs of persons with disabilities. We will build structures to cater for them such as school for the blind and so on”, he said. Explaining the benefits of SHIELD, he said: “Security is very essential in any society as it guarantees enabling environment for smooth development. The security measures we are working on will protect all farmers, teachers, artisans and all. We will deploy ICT to ensure security.”