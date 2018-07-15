Interestingly, Sunday Sun observed that the two leading parties in the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) took part in vote buying. At Ifaki, specifically at the polling unit inside Methodist Pilot Nursery/Primary School, a chieftain of one of the parties complained openly that his party made a “tactical” blunder by insisting on sharing money to the voters on the day of election. “I am a member of (name withheld). The other party had given out their money since Friday. But our people are insisting that until you vote and they see, they won’t pay you. This can affect our prospect here. I have done mine. God sees my heart,” the party chieftain told Sunday Sun at Ifaki.

Also, in one of the areas monitored, a chieftain of one of the parties, a prominent person in the state, who is known to our reporter personally, supervised the vote buying. At a point, the party chieftain was even panicking telling the boys monitoring the voters and leading them to collect their pay after voting that “our effort must not go in vain o. Are you sure these people are voting for us? I must win this polling unit o. Go back and tell all those on the queue that if they vote for us, after collecting the N7,000, they should come here to collect the balance of N3, 000.” Although Sunday Sun can authoritatively confirm that both PDP and APC were all involved in buying of votes, two leading chieftains of both parties who spoke to journalists after voting refused to admit that their parties were involved in what one of the observers described as a “show of shame.”

APC candidate for instance, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, insisted that his party was not involved in vote buying. Instead, he pointed the way of the PDP, saying PDP was the guilty party. On his part, incumbent Governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, accused the APC of engaging in what he called “see and buy.” He was however quick to add that irrespective of the tactics employed by the APC, the PDP would win at the end of the day. Describing the exercise as a disaster, Fayose further said: “I want to say that the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has good intention, but the process has been hijacked by security agencies. This is a national disgrace and there is danger ahead.

“Remember we raised all these issues, as I speak, ballot boxes are being snatched by thugs in the very eyes of security personnel. What they call ‘see and buy money politics’ is going on right now. “The police and civil defence members are aiding the process. I must repeat that this is a national disaster because the election is marred by violence. “If this is the sample for 2019, I must say it is a lost ground. I want to say very specifically that this is a lost ground. They have taken over the election from INEC.” On the large turnout of voters, Fayose said the Ekiti people were prepared, but the security men were frustrating their efforts. What that means is that Ekiti people are ready and prepared for the election. They are contesting with the security men who were positioned to truncate their genuine intention to vote the candidate of their choice.