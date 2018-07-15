Ekiti Guber Election: Naira rain in Ekiti,— 15th July 2018
- … As PDP, APC engage in vote buying, pay between N2,500 and N10,000 per voter
- My party is not involved – Fayemi
- APC engaged in ‘see and buy’ – PDP
Ismail Omipidan, in Oye, Isan Afao, Iworoko, Ifaki and Ado
An average Ekiti voter yesterday became instantly rich. Depending on who the voter must have cast his/her ballot for, the least an average voter got was N2, 500. And this happened in Isan-Ekiti. If those who got the N2,500 had benefited the initial N4,000 from the other party, the voter would have smiled home with N6,500.
But in Oye, where one of the parties began with N7,000 per voter, before raising it to N10,000, which was only delivered to the voter after casting his/her ballot, such a voter would go home with between N14,000 and N11,000 if the voter had benefited from the other party’s N4, 000 which was distributed a day to the election.
Interestingly, Sunday Sun observed that the two leading parties in the election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) took part in vote buying.
At Ifaki, specifically at the polling unit inside Methodist Pilot Nursery/Primary School, a chieftain of one of the parties complained openly that his party made a “tactical” blunder by insisting on sharing money to the voters on the day of election.
“I am a member of (name withheld). The other party had given out their money since Friday. But our people are insisting that until you vote and they see, they won’t pay you. This can affect our prospect here. I have done mine. God sees my heart,” the party chieftain told Sunday Sun at Ifaki.
Also, in one of the areas monitored, a chieftain of one of the parties, a prominent person in the state, who is known to our reporter personally, supervised the vote buying. At a point, the party chieftain was even panicking telling the boys monitoring the voters and leading them to collect their pay after voting that “our effort must not go in vain o. Are you sure these people are voting for us? I must win this polling unit o. Go back and tell all those on the queue that if they vote for us, after collecting the N7,000, they should come here to collect the balance of N3, 000.” Although Sunday Sun can authoritatively confirm that both PDP and APC were all involved in buying of votes, two leading chieftains of both parties who spoke to journalists after voting refused to admit that their parties were involved in what one of the observers described as a “show of shame.”
APC candidate for instance, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, insisted that his party was not involved in vote buying. Instead, he pointed the way of the PDP, saying PDP was the guilty party.
On his part, incumbent Governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, accused the APC of engaging in what he called “see and buy.” He was however quick to add that irrespective of the tactics employed by the APC, the PDP would win at the end of the day.
Describing the exercise as a disaster, Fayose further said: “I want to say that the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has good intention, but the process has been hijacked by security agencies. This is a national disgrace and there is danger ahead.
“Remember we raised all these issues, as I speak, ballot boxes are being snatched by thugs in the very eyes of security personnel. What they call ‘see and buy money politics’ is going on right now.
“The police and civil defence members are aiding the process. I must repeat that this is a national disaster because the election is marred by violence.
“If this is the sample for 2019, I must say it is a lost ground. I want to say very specifically that this is a lost ground. They have taken over the election from INEC.” On the large turnout of voters, Fayose said the Ekiti people were prepared, but the security men were frustrating their efforts. What that means is that Ekiti people are ready and prepared for the election. They are contesting with the security men who were positioned to truncate their genuine intention to vote the candidate of their choice.
“We have some units where they have only accredited 20 voters because of the faulty INEC machines. Some people spend 40 minutes to be accredited. I think INEC needs to be enhanced.
“I am not going to be pre-empting the outcome of the election here, but the PDP win the election. There is a difference between what I am narrating and my capacity to win.
“In spite of all these, I will still win the election because I am in charge of the state electorate by 80 per cent. I won the last election by 82,000 votes. How can they recover from that gap, the people are still very much with us,” Fayose boasted.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Live update: Ekiti Guber Elections 201814th July 2018
-
Ikere community not in support of Eleka – Olukere14th July 2018
-
2019: Only Atiku can return PDP to power – Fabiyi14th July 2018
Latest
Ekiti Guber Election: Naira rain in Ekiti,— 15th July 2018
… As PDP, APC engage in vote buying, pay between N2,500 and N10,000 per voter My party is not involved – Fayemi APC engaged in ‘see and buy’ – PDP Ismail Omipidan, in Oye, Isan Afao, Iworoko, Ifaki and Ado An average Ekiti voter yesterday became instantly rich. Depending on who the voter must have…
-
I’m dangerously in love with Anambra man – Uche Umeagukwu, Miss Africa World— 15th July 2018
Christy Anyanwu Model, entrepreneur, former Miss Face of Nigeria and reigning Miss Africa World, Uche Umeagukwu recently returned to Nigeria from her base in the United States, garnering honours and accolades in droves. Read also: Miss America beauty pageant no longer judges on beauty, scraps swimsuit While in Nigeria, the queen and her team toured…
-
Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier— 15th July 2018
5 aircraft ready for takeoff Dec 19 Operators decry secrecy in deal Louis Ibah An air of excitement mixed with anxiety is currently blowing across the Nigerian aviation airspace following announcements last week that the country would be taking delivery of five new aircraft by December 19, 2018 in readiness for the launch of a…
-
How I survived from cancer that reached Stage 4 – Ikejiani— 15th July 2018
Cancer survival depends on victim’s mindset Okwe Obi, Abuja Chioma Ikejiani, a Nigerian-Canadian citizen, is a real estate developer, motivational speaker, publisher and a TV host. Ikejiani, whose elder sister, Prof Miriam Odinchezo Ikejiani-Clark was Minister of State, FCT, is also a breast cancer survivor. In this interview, she went down memory lane on how…
-
72-yr-old man electrocuted on way home from mosque— 15th July 2018
Residents blame IKEDC technical staff for man having been electrocuted Henry Okonkwo Residents of Humani Street, Bajulaiye in Shomolu area of Lagos State were thrown into mourning when news spread that one of their neighbours, 72-year-old AbdulRasheed AbdulQuadri had been electrocuted. The sad incident occurred at about 3:00p.m the septuagenarian was going back home from…
-
Entertainment
I’m dangerously in love with Anambra man – Uche Umeagukwu, Miss Africa World— 15th July 2018
Christy Anyanwu Model, entrepreneur, former Miss Face of Nigeria and reigning Miss Africa World, Uche Umeagukwu recently returned to Nigeria from her base in the United States, garnering honours and accolades in droves. Read also: Miss America beauty pageant no longer judges on beauty, scraps swimsuit While in Nigeria, the queen and her team toured…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Kpeygi: Point where roasted fishes unite Abuja residents— 11th July 2018
Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja The sleepy Kpeygi village lies along the road to Orozo and Karishi before the vast Post Army Housing Estate Kurudu, and the newly constructed Police Housing Estate. Before now, motorists and commuters could pass through the village without noticing the area but the story is not the same now because of the…
Oriental News
Erosion threatens Nnewi factories— 11th July 2018
Factory owners along Oba-Nnewi-Okigwe expressway and residents of Umudimkwa, Umudim in Nnewi, Anambra State are no longer at ease with the level of devastation erosion has inflicted on them. A particular erosion site there has continued to expand unchecked, destroying anything that stands on its way. So far, two factories, a filling station and Nnewi Area…
-
Features
Excitement, anxiety over new national carrier— 15th July 2018
5 aircraft ready for takeoff Dec 19 Operators decry secrecy in deal Louis Ibah An air of excitement mixed with anxiety is currently blowing across the Nigerian aviation airspace following announcements last week that the country would be taking delivery of five new aircraft by December 19, 2018 in readiness for the launch of a…
Literary Review
Book Review : Raising the Dust : Crime: Who is Involved?— 7th July 2018
Gold rush and a bucket of tears Henry Akubuiro The last thing I imagined when I saw Ambrose Madu’s book, Raising the Dust Crime: Who is Involved? was a work of fiction. It didn’t sound like one. I thought it was a book on either law, criminology or psychology, not until I leafed through the…
-
Lifeline
How traffic congestion kills Lagos residents – Experts— 13th July 2018
Tessy Igomu With a scowl on his face, Elendu Uche, a businessman, shook his head slowly, letting out a deep sigh. Sitting behind the wheel of his Honda Camry, he was soaked to the skin with sweat as the afternoon sun bared its fangs ferociously. His frustration was palpable and he was not making an…
Education Review
Herdsmen’s invasion has destroyed our school system – Prof. Uji, Benue TSB boss— 10th July 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Prof. Wildred Uji is the Executive Secretary of Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB). In this interview, he bore his mind on what the Fulani invasion portends for the educational sector of Benue State. Prof Uji appealed to both Federal and State Governments to come together to address the issue warning that…
-
TSWeekend
Macron’s visit to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela – Femi Kuti— 6th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire Lagos came to a standstill on Tuesday, as Afrobeat king, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, hosted President Emmanuel Macron of France to an epic show at the Afrika Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos. In this exclusive interview conducted shortly before the show, the musician opened up on why the French president’s visit has vindicated his dad, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti….
Opinion
Supreme Court’s verdict on Saraki— 13th July 2018
Sufuyan Ojeifo The exculpation of senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, last Friday, by the Supreme Court in the false asset declaration suit filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) exemplifies the finality of judicial intercessions in the matter. As lawyers would say, the matter is now res judicata, meaning there has…
Columnists
-
The right way to relate with your ex— 14th July 2018
A few days ago, a young man took to his social media handle to narrate how he mistreated his ex-girlfriend who stood by him even while he misbehaved. Even though their relationship ended in 2013 when he dumped her, he chose to give her a Mercedes Benz to thank her for her love and loyalty…
-
Plateau killings and matters arising— 14th July 2018
Ndubuisi Orji Hon Ahmed Idris caused a stir on the floor of the House of Representatives last week. In his contribution to a motion on the recent killings in Plateau in which about 215 persons lost their lives, the lawmaker said he knows those behind the dastardly act, noting that he has documentary evidence to…
-
Men I can’t stand— 14th July 2018
Kate Halim There are some men I can’t stand. They repulse me. They make me angry. These men give good men a bad name.These men don’t care about hurting others. I don’t know how they sleep at night with the kind of abomination they commit without flinching. I don’t know whether they think about how…
-
For the love of France— 14th July 2018
Mike Awoyinfa In the euphoria of the World Cup season, Dr. Mike Adenuga, the founder of Nigerian telecoms giant, Globacom scored one massive goal to win France’s highest honour to complete a hattrick of similar highest national honours from Nigeria to Ghana to France. For the love of France, he built a state-of-the-art Alliance Francaise…
-
For the goose and the gander?— 13th July 2018
Barely six months to the 2019 general election, it is understandable that innocent and eager Nigerians are virtually being chocked with political permutations in expectation of electoral victory. Only time can tell how realistic or illusory are these permutations. However, in certain aspects, the permutation exercise is amusing, and akin to digging a big hole…
-
Ekiti guber and shape of 2019 elections— 13th July 2018
Onuoha Ukeh On Wednesday, when Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, sat on the ground openly, weeping and alleging that a policeman slapped and kicked him, some people said he was pretending. Others have described what happened in front of the state’s Government House that day as a drama. And yet some others said the governors…
-
My rendezvous in Moscow— 12th July 2018
Frank Meke LAGOS, ABUJA, DUBAI, MOSCOW. Travelling long distances with different airlines is not new to me. I have done Taiwan through Dubai and Serbia through London but this outing to Russia through Abuja was hectic. Spent over six hours in Abuja to connect though not anybody’s making but trying to beat our poor airline…
-
Matters arising from Pogrom on the Plateau— 12th July 2018
Alvan Ewuzie I had waited long to make a comment on this matter because I sought to get a handle on the killing fields now made some parts of the nation. There was something ominous about the successful convention of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) happening at the time a pogrom happened in Plateau…
-
Mike Okiro: The officer who saw it all— 12th July 2018
Legacy is a leader’s selfless gift to an institution or to a nation. It is a vision, realised for the betterment of ones immediate constituency. Legacy is the baby of a visionary leader. Or how else can one describe ideas that metamorphosed as a blessing and served as a catalyst of change. The name Sir…
-
Dangote and the new corporate Nigeria?— 12th July 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes Oftentimes many see the great events of life only in the things that are dramatic. But that is patently false, even forged. The bulk of human history comes and goes, imperceptibly. Whether it is in politics or culture, in business or information technology, slow but relentlessly grinds the wheels of history. Perhaps, that…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply