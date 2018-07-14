– The Sun News
There may be no Nigeria in 2019 if herdsmen killings continue – Bucknor-Akerele
Ekiti guber: Residents trek to voting centres                             
Ekiti guber: DSS arrests PDP candidate's running mate, Ogunsakin, lawmaker, Fayose's aide, 50 others
Plateau killings and matters arising
Men I can't stand
For the love of France
Omoyele Sowore: 'I have offended a lot of people to last a lifetime'
Culinary adventure of West Africa
Diamond Couple: Shola and Funsho Oshunkeye
'Women who want more sex'
Home / Cover / National / Ekiti guber: DSS arrests PDP candidate’s running mate, Ogunsakin, lawmaker, Fayose’s aide, 50 others
ANAMBRA

Ekiti guber: DSS arrests PDP candidate’s running mate, Ogunsakin, lawmaker, Fayose’s aide, 50 others

— 14th July 2018

…Report false, unfounded – Police

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Just few hours to the Saturday, July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State, arrests of top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and top government functionaries  of the state government were allegedly made by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodeji Ogunsakin, and Chairman, House Committee on Information, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Samuel Omotosho, were among about 50 others in PDP stalwarts arrested on Saturday, that were allegedly arrested on Friday night by operatives of DSS.

Ogunsakin, who spoke to the reporter on the phone on Saturday night, said  that some of the PDP chieftains and Governor Fayose’s aides arrested were picked up with their wives and children.

He claimed that they were being arrested for no reasons, adding that while a few had been released, many others are still in the custody of the DSS in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Also confirming his arrest, Omotosho said he was still in the custody of the DSS when he picked a call from the reporter.

Ogunsakin said: “I was arrested but now I have been freed now. DSS is just arresting people without any genuine reasons. They have arrested many PDP party agents and others. I have never seen this kind of thing in my life.

“They are breaking into peoples’ homes and picking them up and harassing them. They have arrested Fasuba, one of the governor’s aides. Some of them were picked up with their families.

About 50 members of the PDP and their families have been arrested in Ado Ekiti,” Ogunsakin claimed.

But when contacted on phone, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Caleb Ikechukwu, denied arrest of any PDP member saying “I have no such information at my disposal. I do not know of any arrest made by security agents in the state.”

 

 

Related Articles

BUCKNOR AKERELE

There may be no Nigeria in 2019 if herdsmen killings continue – Bucknor-Akerele

— 14th July 2018

Former Deputy-Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari’s name can’t work any magic for APC in 2019. Making the declaration in an interview with TUNDE THOMAS, Bucknor-Akerele,a leading chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and executive member, Nigerian Elders Forum said PDP will defeat APC in 2019 notwithstanding the…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti guber: Residents trek to voting centres                             

    — 14th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan, Ado-Ekiti As early as 6:00a.m. on Saturday, residents of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, began trekking to their various polling units to cast their votes. Only few vehicles and commercial motor cycles, otherwise known as Okada were seen on the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. At the Bashiri area of the state…

  • ANAMBRA

    Ekiti guber: DSS arrests PDP candidate’s running mate, Ogunsakin, lawmaker, Fayose’s aide, 50 others

    — 14th July 2018

    …Report false, unfounded – Police Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Just few hours to the Saturday, July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State, arrests of top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and top government functionaries  of the state government were allegedly made by the Department of State Services (DSS). Deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples…

  • Fayemi, Eleka

    Fayemi, Eleka in tighter race

    — 14th July 2018

    As 35 candidates battle for 667, 064 votes Buhari, Fayose test strength Security lockdown worries residents Ismail Omipidan, Willy Eya, Wole Balogun Ahead of today’s governorship election in Ekiti State, key political actors from the two leading political parties, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have…

  • EKITI GUBER POLL

    The Ekiti guber poll

    — 14th July 2018

    Voters in Ekiti State will today, July 14, elect their next governor. Not less than 35 registered political parties fielded candidates for the election. With 913,334 registered voters in the state, only 636,000 collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs). A total of 11,000 ad hoc workers and 30,000 security personnel were deployed for the exercise….

