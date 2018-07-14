…Report false, unfounded – Police

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Just few hours to the Saturday, July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State, arrests of top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and top government functionaries of the state government were allegedly made by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodeji Ogunsakin, and Chairman, House Committee on Information, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Samuel Omotosho, were among about 50 others in PDP stalwarts arrested on Saturday, that were allegedly arrested on Friday night by operatives of DSS.

Ogunsakin, who spoke to the reporter on the phone on Saturday night, said that some of the PDP chieftains and Governor Fayose’s aides arrested were picked up with their wives and children.

He claimed that they were being arrested for no reasons, adding that while a few had been released, many others are still in the custody of the DSS in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

Also confirming his arrest, Omotosho said he was still in the custody of the DSS when he picked a call from the reporter.

Ogunsakin said: “I was arrested but now I have been freed now. DSS is just arresting people without any genuine reasons. They have arrested many PDP party agents and others. I have never seen this kind of thing in my life.

“They are breaking into peoples’ homes and picking them up and harassing them. They have arrested Fasuba, one of the governor’s aides. Some of them were picked up with their families.

About 50 members of the PDP and their families have been arrested in Ado Ekiti,” Ogunsakin claimed.

But when contacted on phone, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Caleb Ikechukwu, denied arrest of any PDP member saying “I have no such information at my disposal. I do not know of any arrest made by security agents in the state.”