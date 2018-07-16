Ekiti guber: Buhari not a democrat-Fayose 

…says President’s approval of Saturday’s poll is an aberration

“I will laugh last” , he assures

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that he lacks democratic credentials by applauding and approving what he described as : “a charade that passed for the governorship election in Ekiti State last Saturday.”

The governor was reacting to a statement by a media aide of Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, entitled “Fayose: In the end, a high-powered nothing,” issued by the Presidency to react to Saturday’s election.

Fayose, in his reaction through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti on Monday , said if Buhari was a democrat, he would not have supported a situation whereby the will of the people was subverted through the use of brutal force.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should not be happy and applaud this situation whereby the police, army, civil defence and INEC were used to snatch the collective mandate freely given to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola and delivering it to the All Progressives Congress candidate which Ekiti people rejected.

Fayose queried, ” Can you call that election? Of course not. It was a contest between Olusola and the INEC and security agencies.

“There was indiscriminate arrest of our party leaders, harassment and brutalisation of voters in a massive scale especially in Ado Ekiti, Ikere and others areas. The thugs imported by the APC operated freely under the cover of security agencies to snatch ballot boxes, create confusion, cause mayhem and drive away voters in PDP strong holds. Our party agents were driven away with gun.

“Buhari has demonstrated truly that he is not a democrat, but a dictator who is yet to get over military mentality . Muscling of democracy in Nigeria today by the Buhari administration is not about Ekiti alone. Presidential aspirants and PDP states should prepare to have taste of brutality of this administration. This is why we all need to stand up to rescue Nigeria from Buhari.

“I am Peter Ayodele Fayose, I hold my head high. I can never be suppressed. I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this. I will laugh last. Those waiting for me, will wait in vain. They should remember what the prophet said to that heady king in the Bible, which applies to them. ” He that wears the armour should not boast as he that removes it. “

“It is only Buhari that will pride himself with the security shooting sporadically at polling centres, scaring people to pave the way for the APC thugs to snatch ballot boxes.

“What Buhari has won as referendum from Ekiti people, Nigerians, and international community is shame. If APC has truly won, why is it that there is no jubilation in Ekiti?.

“The victory of Kayode Fayemi is pyricc. We will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God,” he said.

On Mallam Shehu, the governor said being a fair weather friend, he would soon desert his current pay masters.

“Garba Shehu was in the Presidency courtesy Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for eight years and came back for this current dispensation still courtesy Abubakar. Now, he has abandoned the person who brought him to the limelight.