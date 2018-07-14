– The Sun News
Latest
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far
14th July 2018 - Ekiti decides: Too early to comment on exercise – Fayemi
14th July 2018 - Russia 2018: 60 Nigerians brought to Russia for World Cup stranded, duped
14th July 2018 - 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations: Flying Eagles set for battle
14th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Fayemi votes, wife not accredited for presenting old voter’s card
14th July 2018 - Ekiti updated: Ekiti Bishop flays INEC for ‘slow process’
14th July 2018 - Nigeria risks ban for interference, says Infantino
14th July 2018 - Ekiti decides: Large voters turnout in Ikere-Ekiti
14th July 2018 - Card reader rejects Eleka’s PVC
14th July 2018 - How to make Crispy fish batter
Home / Elections / National / Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far

Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far

— 14th July 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti
British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, has said the conduct of the governorship election in Ekiti State has been peaceful so far.

In an interview with journalists at Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, he also said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was well prepared for the exercise, adding that the security agencies also composed themselves very well.

Arkwright, who is a member of the international observers, monitoring the election stated: “We have been to about five units so far. From the polling units that I have visited, they were peaceful. The system seems to be working. They opened on time from what I have seen.

“As observers, we are taking note and we will report back to INEC at the end of the day, giving our reports. We are neutral international observers, watching the process in trying to ensure that the exercise is free, fair, credible and indeed peaceful. So, let us see how it goes. We are very pleased to be able to be here.”

Arkwright also described the ongoing election as a precursor to the 2019 general elections in Nigeria, saying: “This election is an important milestone on the road to 2019. In Ekiti itself, it is important for the process to be free, fair, credible and indeed peaceful. We have looked around, and the most important thing is that people were able to express their own opinions to vote freely as they wished to vote, and not to be intimidated or induced in any way, to vote according to their conscience for what they think is best for them, for their families and for their communities.

“The International Bureau for the British Government is not supporting one candidate, we are not supporting one party. But we are supporting the process.”

Fielding questions on his assessment of INEC’s preparation for the poll, Arkwright said: “From what I saw, INEC prepared very well for the election. I spoke to the INEC Chairman in Abuja 10 days ago and he said the commission was well prepared. I spoke to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) yesterday, and as far as I can see, the sensitive materials were sent to the polling units in time. From what I can see, things seem to be working well.

“We are not just staying in one particular area, there are British International Observers in every part of the state. When we combine together this evening, we will be comparing notes.”

Arkwright also assessed the conduct of security agencies in the places he had visited so far, saying: “From what I can see, the security agencies are doing their job. I can see the police standing by to ensure peace. In my experience and with what I have seen, this is a snapshot of the election. I will get the whole picture when I am back to the state capital and compare notes with my colleagues.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti guber: British High Commissioner says process peaceful so far

— 14th July 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Arkwright, has said the conduct of the governorship election in Ekiti State has been peaceful so far. In an interview with journalists at Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, he also said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was well prepared for the exercise, adding that the security…

  • Ekiti decides: Too early to comment on exercise – Fayemi

    — 14th July 2018

    Seye Ojo Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, while casting his ballot at his Unit 009, Ward 11, Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of the state, at 10:30a.m., amidst cheers from supporters, hailed the turnout of voters in the community. He, however,…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti guber: Fayemi votes, wife not accredited for presenting old voter’s card

    — 14th July 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Isan-Ekiti The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturda’s gubernatorial poll in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has voted at Unit 009, Ward 11 at Ogilolo in Isan-Ekiti, Oye Local Government. Fayemi, who arrived in company of his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, cast his vote at 10:30a.m, amidst cheers from…

  • Ekiti updated: Ekiti Bishop flays INEC for ‘slow process’

    — 14th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado–Ekiti Voting at Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti has been peaceful so far but there was  alleged voting buying. Electorate there, however, have been voting without showing security agents or any party agents. Meanwhile, Bishop Felix Ajakaiye of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti State, though commended THE INEC for their efforts so far,…

  • Ekiti decides: Large voters turnout in Ikere-Ekiti

    — 14th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti Voters, on Saturday, trooped out in enmass in Ikere-Ekiti, headqarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State to exercise their franchise. Ikere-Ekiti, which is the hometown of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Olusola Eleka is said to be the second biggest town in the state. As…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share