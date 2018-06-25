The Sun News
Home / Elections / National / Ekiti Guber: Bamidele’s group rally support for Fayemi
EKITI

Ekiti Guber: Bamidele’s group rally support for Fayemi

— 25th June 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

In preparation for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, a group loyal to the Director General of the Kayode Fayemi campaign organisation, Hon. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (MOB), has begun what it termed aggressive evangelism campaign to mosques, churches, market centres and other strategic points across the State in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The group, which was operating under the aegis of MOB Progressive Youth Vanguard (MPYV), stated that the strategic step was taken to expand the frontiers of electioneering campaigns for the candidate of the party among Ekiti populace.

The group, led by its coordinator/convener, Ahmed Salami and the body’s Director of Operations, Alhaji Isiaka Adedipe, visited Odo Iro, a farmstead in Iyin-Ekiti, on Sunday, and Oja Irona, Ajowa market in Ado-Ekiti, to educate the populace on the need to vote Fayemi in as governor, whom they branded a better manager of resources.

Adedipe said the group was not only embarking on the campaign to fill the vacuum left by their principal, Bamidele, but was targeted at pointing the attentions of Ekiti electorate to the evil inherent in allowing Governor Ayodele Fayose to implant a surrogate as the State Chief Executive.

He said Ekiti people had been known to be independent-minded from time immemorial and this inability to be subservient to anyone led to the Kiriji War of 1877 and 1886 fought with Ajeles from Ibadan, Oyo State.

Bamidele’s loyalist, Adedipe, who spoke on behalf of the political body, hinted that Ekiti could not afford to go back to what it rejected over 123 years ago by allowing Governor Fayose to convert Ekiti’s economy to what it could run like a private business.

The group’s Director of Operations added that they were committed to ensuring that the state gets it right in the impending election, if for the purpose of posterity and radical redirection of the state’s economy to the right course.

“Ekiti people are too sophisticated a people to be controlled my anyone. This State belongs to everybody and continuity can only be a good option when it is done with altruistic mission and not one that was being contrived to cover up massive looting of the state’s commonwealth

Alleging further, he said, “As of now, Governor Fayose has made Ekiti indebtedness a slogan under which he hides to push our people deception.

“We are committed to the future of this State and that was why we are taking this campaign seriously to direct our people to the right path and prevent election of a government that will bring calamity to our people”, he stated.

The group appealed to the people of the state to divorce themselves from unwarranted emotions they displayed four years ago that turned out to be unprofitable, by voting the right person that can lead the state aright, rather than a misfit that has little understanding of the terrain.

