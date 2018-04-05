The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Another ex-dep gov dumps PDP
5th April 2018 - Avert re-occurrence of Aguleri, Umuleri hostilities, Anambra CP urged
5th April 2018 - APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday
5th April 2018 - I didn’t mean to disparage Gov Okorocha – VON DG
5th April 2018 - Kidnappers free Rivers traditional ruler after N1m ransom, inflict machete cuts
5th April 2018 - Insecurity: Herdsmen wipe out family of four in Taraba
5th April 2018 - JUST IN: IGP Idris reverses self, returns Ali Janga as Kogi CP
5th April 2018 - South Korean fighter jet crashes, two pilots dead
5th April 2018 - Thousands expected to march in support of South Africa’s Zuma at court appearance
5th April 2018 - Lagos residents panic over fuel pipeline leak on Isheri-Ikotun road
Home / National / Ekiti guber: Another ex-dep gov dumps PDP
PDP DUMPS

Ekiti guber: Another ex-dep gov dumps PDP

— 5th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Barely 48 hours after a former Deputy Governor Bisi Omoyeni dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, another one, Sikiru Lawal (PhD) has followed in same footsteps  as he quits the party, on Wednesday, due to what he called, ‘irreconcilable differences over the forthcoming primary of the party’.

The former number two man and governorship aspirant also resigned his position as a non-executive Director in Odu’a Investment  Company Limited , where he has been serving through the instrumentality of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Lawal was the deputy governor to former Governor Segun Oni, who ruled Ekiti between 2007 and October 15, 2010.

Lawal, in a letter dated April 3, 2018 and addressed to the PDP Chairman in Ward 9, Ado Ekiti, Mr. Tope Makanjuola , said his resignation took effect from the date he communicated same to the party.

The letter entitled: ‘Withdrawal of  Membership’  reads: “Reference to above , I wish to inform you that I, Sikiru Tae Lawal with membership number 2620001 registered at ward 9, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State wish to withdraw my membership of your party, PDP effective from today, on Tuesday, 3rd April 2018”.

In the letter to the Group Managing Director of Odu’a  management, a copy of wish was sent to Governor Fayose, Lawal said : “I wish to notify you of my intention to resign my appointment as a non-executive Director representing Ekiti State on the board of Odu’a investment Company Limited with effect from 1st May , 2018.

“I wish to thank the Ekiti State governor and the good people of Ekiti State for the opportunity given me to serve on the board. I also appreciate the cooperation of my colleagues and staff of Odu’a during my stay”, he stated.

Lawal said he decided to take such a far reaching decision to afford him the opportunity to be able to defend his political interest and that of his people in another party.

He, however, did not mention the political platform he would defect to with his supporters across the 177 wards in the state.”

When asked the party he would adopt to contest for the election, Lawal said: “I am consulting with my people. I consulted them before taking this action and I believe we must come together to agree on the platform to be adopted”, he added.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP DUMPS

Ekiti guber: Another ex-dep gov dumps PDP

— 5th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Barely 48 hours after a former Deputy Governor Bisi Omoyeni dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, another one, Sikiru Lawal (PhD) has followed in same footsteps  as he quits the party, on Wednesday, due to what he called, ‘irreconcilable differences over the forthcoming primary of the party’. The former…

  • Avert re-occurrence of Aguleri, Umuleri hostilities, Anambra CP urged

    — 5th April 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Sixteen years after the end of the famous Aguleri, Umuleri inter-communal crisis that claimed lives and near total destruction of the two communities of Anambra East local government of Anambra State, signs of a possible renewal of hostilities are emerging. Consequently, one of the communities, Umueri, has called on the state’s Police…

  • APC EMERGENCY

    APC NEC holds emergency meeting next Monday

    — 5th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) will, next Monday, hold an emergency meeting to deliberate on the report of the Governor Simon Lalong-led technical committee and take final decision on the contentious extension of the tenure of the national and state executives. Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun,…

  • DISPARAGE Okechukwu

    I didn’t mean to disparage Gov Okorocha – VON DG

    — 5th April 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, on Wednesday, said that he did not meant to disparage Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State in his appeal on the governor to stop pitting the Catholic Church with the All Progressive Congress (APC) and by extension President Muhammadu Buhari. Okechukwu…

  • RANSOM Rivers

    Kidnappers free Rivers traditional ruler after N1m ransom, inflict machete cuts

    — 5th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The abductors of a traditional ruler, Goodluck Umetor, in Ndele community, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, have released him after inflicting machete cuts on the monarch. The kidnappers also reportedly collected N1 million ransom from the victim’s family before he was set free on the early hours of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share