Ekiti guber: Another ex-dep gov dumps PDP

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Barely 48 hours after a former Deputy Governor Bisi Omoyeni dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, another one, Sikiru Lawal (PhD) has followed in same footsteps as he quits the party, on Wednesday, due to what he called, ‘irreconcilable differences over the forthcoming primary of the party’.

The former number two man and governorship aspirant also resigned his position as a non-executive Director in Odu’a Investment Company Limited , where he has been serving through the instrumentality of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Lawal was the deputy governor to former Governor Segun Oni, who ruled Ekiti between 2007 and October 15, 2010.

Lawal, in a letter dated April 3, 2018 and addressed to the PDP Chairman in Ward 9, Ado Ekiti, Mr. Tope Makanjuola , said his resignation took effect from the date he communicated same to the party.

The letter entitled: ‘Withdrawal of Membership’ reads: “Reference to above , I wish to inform you that I, Sikiru Tae Lawal with membership number 2620001 registered at ward 9, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State wish to withdraw my membership of your party, PDP effective from today, on Tuesday, 3rd April 2018”.

In the letter to the Group Managing Director of Odu’a management, a copy of wish was sent to Governor Fayose, Lawal said : “I wish to notify you of my intention to resign my appointment as a non-executive Director representing Ekiti State on the board of Odu’a investment Company Limited with effect from 1st May , 2018.

“I wish to thank the Ekiti State governor and the good people of Ekiti State for the opportunity given me to serve on the board. I also appreciate the cooperation of my colleagues and staff of Odu’a during my stay”, he stated.

Lawal said he decided to take such a far reaching decision to afford him the opportunity to be able to defend his political interest and that of his people in another party.

He, however, did not mention the political platform he would defect to with his supporters across the 177 wards in the state.”

When asked the party he would adopt to contest for the election, Lawal said: “I am consulting with my people. I consulted them before taking this action and I believe we must come together to agree on the platform to be adopted”, he added.