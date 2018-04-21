Ekiti guber: Adeyeye thumbs up David Mark’s c’ttee

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A major aspirant of the July 14 governorship poll under the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has thumbed up the David Mark-led national committee over the conduct of the Ward congress of the party, last Saturday.

This was also as Sen. Mark also described the exercise as ‘successful and peaceful’, adding that the committee had not received any report to the contrary.

Mark, who spoke with journalists at Government House, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, promised that his committee would treat every complaint on merit, and boastes that the party would win the coming governorship election.

On some governorship aspirants that had defected from the party, Mark said the party would invite those concerned with a view to addressing their grievances.

Meanwhile, Adeyeye urged the Sen. David Mark-led three-man delegate committee to cancel some results of three local governments alleging “extreme thuggery and tearing of nomination forms.”

Adeyeye commended the committee for doing a good job, expressing hope that the party’s primary, slated for May 8 would be free and fair. He mentioned the three councils as Ikere; Ikole and Oye.

He said, “In many of the local governments, the rules were strictly adhered to. But I want the security agencies and the committee to investigate the crises in Ikere where there were skirmishes.

While commending the efforts of the committee, Adeyeye described the exercise as the best in the history of the party and the state. “I don’t want any advantage but create an enabling atmosphere for me,” Adeyeye pleaded.