Ekiti guber: Accept defeat in good faith, Fayemi tells Fayose’s, Olusola, PDP

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its flag bearer, Kolapo Olusola and governor Ayodele Fayose’s to accept the results of July 14 poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, in good faith, promising to bring all stakeholders on board in working for the good of the state.

Fayemi who appreciated Ekiti people for

“keeping with the finest traditions of democracy and determined through the ballot box to change the course of our destiny for good,” described his victory as: ” the resilient people of Ekiti State whose brightness and hope never dimmed in the face of untold hardship and all forms of indignity under the PDP leadership who have ruled them like a conquered people.”

Assuring the people of a better life under his government, Fayemi said: “Our collective rescue mission and the audacious dream to reclaim our land and restore our values have attained a new height on the journey to full realization.

“We are particularly pleased that while there were reports of minor breaches as you would find with any high stakes contest, the entire process was adjudged to be generally free, fair, and credible.”

He urged the people and stakeholders to leave behind the scars of electoral defeat and look forward to a glorious future , saying: ” The very nature of elections are divisive as we cannot all see things from the same perspective, neither can we all have the same preference for political parties and candidates. However, regardless of how we voted yesterday, I encourage us all to accept the results in true democratic spirit and commence the journey to reuniting our state.

“Despite the divisive nature of the contest, I want you to remember our bond of unity as Ekiti people. I, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, hereby offer myself to be the governor of all irrespective of faith, creed or political belief.”

Fayemi extended an Olive branch to other contestants, saying: ” I salute all fellow candidates for enriching the process and for your civility and patriotism in accepting the outcome of this exercise. I look forward to consulting with you all to secure your input as we fine-tune our governance agenda for the years ahead.

” I also thank all government entities that participated in the process in one way or the other, especially the INEC and our security agencies, for upholding their neutrality and professionalism in the discharge of their respective mandates.”

The governor-elect also commended President, Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of APC for: ” bringing Ekiti back to the progressive fold.”

Hinting that a transition committee which would immediately work towards paying arrears of workers’ salaries, run government with more transparency and accountability, Fayemi assured that his team would:

” bring back the corporate organisations and development agencies that had left the state due to the draconian measures put in place by the outgoing administration, in order to once again attract the participation of such enablers of jobs creation, peace, and prosperity in our state.”