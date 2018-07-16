– The Sun News
Latest
16th July 2018 - Ekiti: Group takes case to Trump
16th July 2018 - Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone
16th July 2018 - Edo APC youths celebrate Fayemi’s victory
16th July 2018 - Lone accident claims 4 lives
16th July 2018 - Ekiti guber: Accept defeat in good faith, Fayemi tells Fayose’s, Olusola, PDP
16th July 2018 - 2019: why we appoint Senator Sheriff– Buhari Group
16th July 2018 - Ekiti guber; IGP, commends police personnel for peaceful conduct.
16th July 2018 - Desert encroachment :  Kebbi govt, FUBK kicks off tree planting
16th July 2018 - Just now:  Army clarifies B’Haram attacks on troops in Borno 
16th July 2018 - Paradises lost
Home / Elections / Ekiti guber: Accept defeat in good faith, Fayemi tells Fayose’s, Olusola, PDP
Fayemi

Ekiti guber: Accept defeat in good faith, Fayemi tells Fayose’s, Olusola, PDP

— 16th July 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti
Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its flag bearer, Kolapo Olusola and governor Ayodele Fayose’s to accept the results of July 14 poll as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, in good faith, promising to bring all stakeholders on board in working for the good of the state.
Fayemi who appreciated Ekiti people for
“keeping with the finest traditions of democracy and determined through the ballot box  to change the course of our destiny for good,” described his victory as: ” the resilient people of Ekiti State whose brightness and hope never dimmed in the face of untold hardship and all forms of indignity under the PDP leadership who have ruled them like a conquered people.”
Assuring the people of a better life under his government, Fayemi said: “Our collective rescue mission and the audacious dream to reclaim our land and restore our values have attained a new height on the journey to full realization.
 “We are particularly pleased that while there were reports of minor breaches as you would find with any high stakes contest, the entire process was adjudged to be generally free, fair, and credible.”
He urged the people and stakeholders to leave behind the scars of electoral defeat and look forward to a glorious future , saying: ” The very nature of elections are divisive as we cannot all see things from the same perspective, neither can we all have the same preference for political parties and candidates. However, regardless of how we voted yesterday, I encourage us all to accept the results in true democratic spirit and commence the journey to reuniting our state.
“Despite the divisive nature of the contest, I want you to remember our bond of unity as Ekiti people. I, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, hereby offer myself to be the governor of all irrespective of faith, creed or political belief.”
Fayemi extended an Olive branch to other contestants, saying: ”  I salute all fellow candidates for enriching the process and for your civility and patriotism in accepting the outcome of this exercise. I look forward to consulting with you all to secure your input as we fine-tune our governance agenda for the years ahead.
”  I also thank all government entities that participated in the process in one way or the other, especially the INEC and our security agencies, for upholding their neutrality and professionalism in the discharge of their respective mandates.”
The governor-elect also commended President, Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of APC for: ” bringing Ekiti back to the progressive fold.”
Hinting that a transition committee which would immediately work towards paying arrears of workers’ salaries, run government with more transparency and accountability, Fayemi assured that his team would:
” bring back the corporate organisations and development agencies that had left the state due to the draconian measures put in place by the outgoing administration, in order to once again attract the participation of such enablers of jobs creation, peace, and prosperity in our state.”
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Trump

Ekiti: Group takes case to Trump

— 16th July 2018

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja …says there might not be Nigeria after 2019 elections The Leadership and Accountability Initiative, a non governmental organization, has petitioned United States (US) President Donald Trump over political developments in the country, particularly in Ekiti state. The group which converged at the United States Embassy in Abuja, displayed banners with inscriptions…

  • Okorocha

    Okorocha denies rift with ministers from Southeast zone

    — 16th July 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha has waved aside  insinuations that he is  in conflict with ministers and leaders from the Southeast zone. Highlighting more on the speculations, governor Okorocha said that whatever he does in politics at the moment is borne out of his genuine concern for the future of the Igbo nation and…

  • aciident

    Lone accident claims 4 lives

    — 16th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin ‎A lone accident has claimed the lives of four persons, including a baby, after vehicle reportedly plunged into a river at the boundary between Edo and Ondo States. A female was said to have survived with injuries. The accident involving a green Toyota Sienna was said to have occurred at the Ofosu…

  • Sheriff

    2019: why we appoint Senator Sheriff– Buhari Group

    — 16th July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Presidential Support Committee of Buhari 2019 has explained that appointment of former National Chairman of PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as its Director General was to complement the work of the Presidential Campaign Council headed by Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi. ‎The group,  in a statement yesterday by its National Secretary, Kassim Muhammad…

  • Ekiti

    Ekiti guber; IGP, commends police personnel for peaceful conduct.

    — 16th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has commended police personnel deployed to monitor the just concluded gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State for providing a secure and conducive environment for a free and fair electioneerings. The IGP, has also commended the  Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations and as well…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share