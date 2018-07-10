The Sun News
Ekiti guber: 2 arrested as police uncover illegal PRINTING PRESS in Lagos

Ekiti guber: 2 arrested as police uncover illegal printing press in Lagos

— 10th July 2018
  • … It’s mere specimen – Gov Fayose

Christopher Oji and Wole Balogun, Ekiti

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly printing electoral materials believed to be for Saturday’s governorship poll in Ekiti, at the Gbagada area of the state.

Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, led detectives to the printing press, O’ Naphtali at 13A and 13B, Oguntona Street, Gbagada, allegedly owned by one Eniola Fayose.

It was also learnt that the owner hails from Ikere, in Ekiti state. He was not around when police stormed the place.

As at yesterday evening, the company’s Admin/Human Resources Manager and Graphic Artist were being quizzed by detectives at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

At the end of the raid, Edgal told newsmen that, “on July 8, an intelligence report from a credible source was received by the command; that ballot papers meant for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Ekiti were being printed in a company O’Naphtali Limited located at 13B Oguntona crescent , Gbagada , Lagos.

“The company is owned by one Eniola Fayose. The report further revealed that some of the printed ballot papers were moved to Ekiti in three Hilux vans, on Friday July 6, while the art works are still in their graphic computers. Based on the report, I led a contingent of policemen to the location; to verify the information. At the scene, we discovered that the company has two buildings located at number 13A and 13B Oguntona Street, Gbagada Phase 1. It was also discovered that the buildings are being used for general printing/ art work.”

Edgal said that to ascertain what the houses were being used for, a search warrant was executed on the premises and the following items were recovered: “One HP laptop, one Acer laptop, one Booklet of form EC/ EK 8B Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC); three EKEC 50 A envelop for miscellaneous materials, two pieces of Ekiti SEC, eight A(1) statement of result, one copy of form Ekiti SEC eight A(1), one income tax clearance certificate of Ekiti state , seven pieces of

Ekiti state Internal revenue motor receipts, one piece of form EC 8A of Ekiti SEC, one piece of Ekiti state Voter’s Card register, Log Book cover for Ado Local Government , one piece of NECO mark/attendance sheet, Ekiti state Ministry of Education Progress Report for secondary school and one colour turn flash drive.”

He added that preliminary enquiry by the detectives led by him revealed that the company is owned by one Eniola, and that the company is said to be in a contractual agreement with the Ekiti state Independent Electoral Commission; to print the elections materials found during the search.

Edgar disclosed that the recovered laptops are being scrutinised by police ICT experts; with a view to discovering any incriminating information.

In his reaction to the allegation, Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose said the alleged poll materials were mere ballot paper specimen which his party contracted Eniola to print; so they could be used as voters’ education for illiterates.

“Eniola printed specimen of election materials for voters’ education; for our

people, who are illiterates. The specimen have nothing to show they are authentic INEC materials. APC and INEC printed same specimen and distributed them publicly.

“We challenge them to show the so-called election materials that they are talking about. They should publish what they have. INEC printed their own specimen and and we also printed our own specimen for voters education for our people.

“The specimen are not usable anywhere and not showing any thing that appears to be authentic materials. APC did their own specimen for their people and we did that too. This is an attempt to intimidate us. The fact that Eniola bears Fayose does not mean he is my relation.”

Also speaking, Eniola, who showed samples of the ballot paper specimen he was printing for the PDP, said: “I am a registered printer with over 20 years experience.

“These were the samples that I was asked to print for voters education of illiterate electorate. They have no logo or security features on them as they are for mere education for illiterates…”

