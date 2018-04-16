The Sun News
Latest
16th April 2018 - Ekiti govt urges INEC to extend  PVC collection time
16th April 2018 - Ambode’ll resolve Apapa gridlock soon –APC chieftain
16th April 2018 - 2019: Dismiss Obasanjo’s warning at your peril –Yusuf Ali
16th April 2018 - Oando crisis: Shareholders tackle Adeosun over intervention in capital market
16th April 2018 - FMBN to spend N13bn on home renovation loans
16th April 2018 - Air Namibia launches Windhoek-Lagos-Accra flight
16th April 2018 - Dangote Flour, others boost wheat production, donate threshing machines to farmers
16th April 2018 - Kenya Airways sacks 22 Nigerian workers
16th April 2018 - Beer, cigarette industries workers jittery over FG’s duty hike
16th April 2018 - $100 per barrel oil price not in our best interest –Amieye-Ofori, Energia CEO
Home / Politics / Ekiti govt urges INEC to extend  PVC collection time
INEC

Ekiti govt urges INEC to extend  PVC collection time

— 16th April 2018

• Stop asking Buhari not to contest –Ex-NBA president

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the duration of the voters registration exercise currently ongoing in the state.

Head of Service (HoS), Dr. Olugbenga Faseluka, made the call, while going round the local government areas to monitor the exercise.

Describing the people’s turnout as impressive, Faseluka noted that the time frame for the exercise would be inadequate to accommodate all eligible voters waiting to be captured.

He observed that it took an average of seven minutes to register one voter, which led to a huge number of spill-over of people in line at the close of the exercise, each day, and added that it would have been more conducive, if the exercise had been extended till 5:00p.m. daily.

Faseluka said the government would follow up on the complaints and requests of stakeholders, particularly on the creation of additional polling units in some areas in the state.

The HoS, who stressed that the sensitisation/monitoring programme was apolitical, emphasised that the focus was to secure the future of Ekiti as an entity, adding that the exercise was to allow those that relocated to the state to transfer their voters’ cards, while damaged cards could be replaced and an opportunity for those who were, hitherto, underage to register.

Governor Ayo Fayose had declared Friday a work free day for workers and directed senior civil servants to mobilise and monitor the exercise in their respective localities to ensure many eligible people partake in the exercise.

Meanwhile, a former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Wole Olanipekun, has urged Nigerians to stop telling President Muhammadu Buhari not to re-contest the presidency in February 2019, noting that such calls are unnecessary.

Olanipekun argued that running for the presidency is the constitutional right of Buhari and other Nigerians interested in that position and any other elective offices.

The senior advocate also advised that Buhari should not be accorded a superior right over other candidates, adding that all who have indicated interest to govern the nation must be given equal right to canvass for votes in line with the constitution and Electoral Act.

He equally expressed great concern over politicians’ penchant for votes buying during elections, saying the practice has greatly impoverished many Nigerians.

He said the politicians should rather use such money to create jobs for the unemployed and under privileged.

Olanipekun, who spoke with newsmen at the weekend, shortly after the foundation laying ceremony of the new St. Peter’s Anglican Church building, in Oke’kere, Ikere-Ekiti, advised Nigerians to probe those seeking public offices while candidates should unfold their manifestos and programmes to voters.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC

Ekiti govt urges INEC to extend  PVC collection time

— 16th April 2018

• Stop asking Buhari not to contest –Ex-NBA president Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Ekiti State Government has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the duration of the voters registration exercise currently ongoing in the state. Head of Service (HoS), Dr. Olugbenga Faseluka, made the call, while going round the local government…

  • Ambode

    Ambode’ll resolve Apapa gridlock soon –APC chieftain

    — 16th April 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Director General of Ambode Mandate Support Group and former chairman of Bariga Local Government Area, Sulaimon Omoleye, has said Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, will soon find solution to the Apapa gridlock. He said the governor’s plans to provide land which will accommodate 1,000 trucks would end the gridlock The APC chieftain said this…

  • Yusuf Ali

    2019: Dismiss Obasanjo’s warning at your peril –Yusuf Ali

    — 16th April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Yusuf Ali is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), whose sojourn in legal practice spanned decades. He spoke to Journalists in Ilorin on the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s frequent criticism of the Federal Government and other sundry issues. The Federal Government recently released the names of alleged looters of public treasury, many of…

  • Oando

    Oando crisis: Shareholders tackle Adeosun over intervention in capital market

    — 16th April 2018

    …Urge Buhari to sanction Minister Shareholders of Oando Plc have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun over her interference in the nation’s capital market and “for unnecessarily meddling” with the functions of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which “has created some confidence crisis” in the capital…

  • FMBN

    FMBN to spend N13bn on home renovation loans

    — 16th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) plans to spend about N13billion on one of its special products; the workers’ home renovation loan scheme in 2018, Managing Director of FMBN Ahmed Dangiwa has said. This was even as the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has called on the Buhari administration to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share