The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Ekiti govt. approves N253.6m Bursary/Scholarships for 3,516 own students
21st March 2018 - Kogi INEC fixes April 28 to begin Dino Melaye’s recall process
21st March 2018 - UBTH seeks partnership with UNIBEN for effective health delivery
21st March 2018 - Excitement in FEC over release of 101 Dapchi school girls
21st March 2018 - Imo APC SEC passes vote of confidence on Okorocha
21st March 2018 - Murder: 5 escape hangman’s noose in Enugu over land dispute
21st March 2018 - Police Sergeant to die by hanging for extra-judicial killings
21st March 2018 - INEC hands over staff to DSS over alleged sales of CVR forms
21st March 2018 - UPDATE: Only 76 Dacphi schoolgirls released, says FG
21st March 2018 - Pope Francis due in Dublin August 25-26
Home / National / Ekiti govt. approves N253.6m Bursary/Scholarships for 3,516 own students

Ekiti govt. approves N253.6m Bursary/Scholarships for 3,516 own students

— 21st March 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has approved N253.6 million for 2017/2018 Bursary and Scholarship awards to qualified students in the state, with 871 students getting scholarship award ranging from N60,000 to N1.5 million while 2,645 got bursary award ranging from N10,000 to N150,000.

30 Overseas PhD Students will get N1,500,000 each as scholarship amounting to N45 million, 184 Law Students will receive N150,000 each as Bursary, amounting to N27.6 million while 450 undergraduate students will get N60,000 each as scholarship, amounting to N27 million.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Ekiti STate, Hon. Jide Egunjobi, who made this known in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, explained that 15 physically-challenged students would get N60,000 as scholarship while 198 students offering Masters Degree in Nigeria will receive N250,000.

17 Overseas Masters Degree students would also get NN500, 000 each, while 160 PhD Students (Nigeria) will receive N750,000.

The Commissioner disclosed that Governor Fayose approved the disbursement of scholarship and bursary awards to the qualified students in the state after verification, adding that payment will be made into verified bank accounts of beneficiaries, to avoid manipulation.

He said that the disbursement will be in tranches.

“The first tranche is scholarship for 450 undergraduate and 15 physically challenged students. The disbursement to their banks would commence on today, 21st March, 2018.

“Other tranches would follow as soon as the disbursement is completed”, Egunjobi said.

The commissioner stated that Governor Ayo Fayose had earlier disbursed the outstanding 2012/2013 bursary awards in four tranches to 7,070 students at the rate of N10,000 per  student which amounted to N70 million.

He stressed that  Ajayi Yemisi Caroline of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti was schemed for Federal scholarship for two years at N100,000 per session while Ala Oluwapelumi Adebayo, the best candidate in NECO Examination in 2015/2016 was given entrenched Scholarship Award at the University of Ibadan to study Surgery at N850,000 per session and  Adedipe Oluwatosin of the Sheppard Group of Schools was given N2.5 million Scholarship Award for excellent performance.

The Commissioner implored the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti govt. approves N253.6m Bursary/Scholarships for 3,516 own students

— 21st March 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has approved N253.6 million for 2017/2018 Bursary and Scholarship awards to qualified students in the state, with 871 students getting scholarship award ranging from N60,000 to N1.5 million while 2,645 got bursary award ranging from N10,000 to N150,000. 30 Overseas PhD Students will get N1,500,000 each as scholarship amounting…

  • Kogi INEC fixes April 28 to begin Dino Melaye’s recall process

    — 21st March 2018

    The Kogi State Independent National Electoral Commission (KSINEC), on Wednesday, announced dates for the commencement of the recall process of the embattled Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye. The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. James Apam, said following the appeal court ruling that INEC could commence the recall process, the…

  • UBTH seeks partnership with UNIBEN for effective health delivery

    — 21st March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin City Chairman Board of Management, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Bashorun Adedoja Adewolu, on Tuesday, called on the Management of the University of Benin to partner the University  of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) in the area of research and training for effective health delivery system in the country. Adewolu made the…

  • Excitement in FEC over release of 101 Dapchi school girls

    — 21st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja There was excitement among members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as they converged for the weekly meeting, on Wednesday. This is even as the government has said 101 girls and a boy were released unconditionally. Also a delegation of three ministers, Minister…

  • Imo APC SEC passes vote of confidence on Okorocha

    — 21st March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Imo State Executive Council (SEC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has passed an explicit vote of confidence on the state governor and leader of the party, Rochas Okorocha, for his laudable contributions since the inception of the party in the state. Governor Okorocha’s commendation on moving the party forward in…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share