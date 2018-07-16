– The Sun News
FAYEMI, AJIMOBI, OTHERS - EKITI GOVERNORSHIP POLL

Ekiti poll, confidence vote for APC – Ajimobi

— 16th July 2018

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has described the victory of Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the just-concluded governorship poll election in Ekiti as demonstration of the people’s trust in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read also: Fayemi wins Ekiti guber poll

The governor stated this in a congratulatory message in Ibadan, yesterday.

Ajimobi said the outcome of the election, which he described as free, fair and credible, was reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state and a further demonstration of their faith that Fayemi’s second coming as governor would bring the socio-economic development which the state had been yearning for.

“It was, indeed, a well-deserved victory and a reflection of the trust and confidence which the people of Ekiti have in our great party, the APC, which has the capacity to liberate the state from the shackles of mis-governance and gross under-development…”

Meanwhile, Director General of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Opeyemi Bamidele, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not subverting the will of the electorate in Ekiti.

Bamidele lauded other party leaders, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, for standing firm by Fayemi and ensured his victory.

He also praised Ekiti electorate for “displaying high sense of judgement by electing Fayemi the governor.”

The former lawmaker added that “this shall remain indelible in the political history of the state.”

Bamidele added that this victory serves as a soothing balm on the pains he had gone through due to gunshot wounds he sustained on June 1,2018 during an APC rally held in Fayemi’s honour.

He said this would fast track  his recuperation  in London Hospital, where he was taken to get medical treatments after the horrible twist at the rally.

In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday by his media aide, Ahmed Salami, Bamidele stated that Ekiti people had made clear statement by this victory that the APC must up the game to give them the required democratic dividends lacking under the PDP reign.

