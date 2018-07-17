– The Sun News
Latest
17th July 2018 - Flood: Investment in drainage could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu
17th July 2018 - Ex-Mauritius president speaks at Murtala Foundation tomorrow
17th July 2018 - Ondo: 200 displaced as water submerges community
17th July 2018 - Buhari welcomes Netherlands support on Lake Chad
17th July 2018 - Ekiti: Fayose, PDP spit fire
17th July 2018 - Benue gov, Ortom, dumps APC
17th July 2018 - 22 killed in ambush – Army
17th July 2018 - Buhari has power to issue Executive Order 6 – FG
17th July 2018 - Clark, Nwodo, Adebanjo, others stopped from flying to Makurdi summit
17th July 2018 - We’ll miss Fayose – Governors
Home / Cover / National / Ekiti: Fayose, PDP spit fire
FAYOSE, PDP VOW TO CHALLENGE FAYEMI VICTORY

Ekiti: Fayose, PDP spit fire

— 17th July 2018

– Vow to upturn Fayemi’s election

– Gov says Buhari not democrat

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti and Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have vowed that the declaration of Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor-elect of Ekiti State would not stand.

Read also: Fayose alleges APC brought hundreds of thugs, written results for July 14 guber poll

Read also: Ekiti guber: Olusola rejects INEC results, heads to election tribunal

Read also: PDP rejects Ekiti governorship election result

They claimed Fayemi is parading a stolen mandate of Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, having allegedly committed what they termed ‘poll fraud.”

Fayose also slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for applauding and approving what he described as “a charade.”

Reacting to a statement by a media aide of Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, entitled: “Fayose: In the end, a high-powered nothing,” issued by the Presidency Fayose said if Buhari was a democrat, he would not have supported a situation whereby the will of the people was subverted through the use of brutal force.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should not be happy and applaud this situation whereby the police, army, civil defence and INEC were used to snatch the collective mandate freely given to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and delivering it to the All Progressives Congress candidate which Ekiti people rejected.

“Can you call that election? Of course not. It was a contest between Olusola and the INEC and security agencies.

“There was indiscriminate arrest of our party leaders, harassment and brutalisation of voters in a massive scale, especially in Ado Ekiti, Ikere and other areas. The thugs imported by the APC operated freely under the cover of security agencies to snatch ballot boxes, create confusion, cause mayhem and drive away voters in PDP strongholds. Our party agents were driven away with gun.

“Buhari has demonstrated truly that he is not a democrat, but a dictator who is yet to get over military mentality. Muscling of democracy in Nigeria today by the Buhari administration is not about Ekiti alone. Presidential aspirants and PDP states should prepare to have taste of brutality of this administration. This is why we all need to stand up to rescue Nigeria from Buhari.

“I am Peter Ayodele Fayose, I hold my head high. I can never be suppressed. I don’t lose battles and I will not lose this. I will laugh last. Those waiting for me, will wait in vain. They should remember what the prophet said to that heady king in the Bible, which applies to them. ‘He that wears the armour should not boast as he that removes it.’

“It is only Buhari that will pride himself with the security shooting sporadically at polling centres, scaring people to pave the way for the APC thugs to snatch ballot boxes.

“What Buhari has won as referendum from Ekiti people, Nigerians, and international community is shame. If APC has truly won, why is it that there is no jubilation in Ekiti?.

“The victory of Kayode Fayemi is pyrrhic. We will reclaim the stolen mandate in the court by the power of God,” he said through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti, on the outcome of the election, the party’s chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, also accused INEC and security of conspiring to subvert the will of the electorate.

Oguntuase accused the two Federal Government’s agencies of allocating votes to Fayemi, just
to disgrace Governor Fayose, who he said has been consistent as the major opposition to the president.

Oguntuase claimed over 20 members of the party, including the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Dipo Anisulowo and four of his aides among others were arrested by combined forces of military and paramilitary security outfits and clamped in detention on the day of election.

He described the governorship poll as an embarrassment to democrats across the globe, claiming APC governors spent humongous amount that could have been used to develop their states to buy votes.

“What did they need 30,000 police officers for in Ekiti when criminals were killing Nigerians in other states? Ekiti people knew they were in our state for a task and not to protect their votes and that was why there was no jubilation or ceremony anywhere in the state after the election.

“This election was far from being free, fair and credible. In Ilejemeje, Ilawe, Ikole, Ise/Orun, Oye, Ado and other major towns, many of our people were beaten by APC thugs being aided by the security men.

“As we speak, the results declared by INEC to give victory to Fayemi was more than the number of accredited voters. So, where did they get the additional votes they added?

“We are going to use every constitutional means to retrieve this stolen mandate; it’s just a matter of time.

“APC mobilised over N11 billion to buy votes in Ekiti. They came here to perpetrate electoral perfidy and such will not stand,” he alleged.

Oguntuase claimed that the Federal Government deliberately delayed June allocation to Ekiti to create impression that Fayose was owing salaries and to sway votes for the APC.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 17th July 2018 at 6:17 am
    Reply

    Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order came to Ekiti with the Sword of their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. and installed their puppet as the governor. The only enemy is the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FLOOD - DRAINAGE

Flood: Investment in drainage could’ve averted disaster – Adebutu

— 17th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A member of the House of Representatives, Oladipupo Adebutu, has said the flood that ravaged Abeokuta metropolis and led to loss of lives and destruction of property, could have been averted, if Ogun State Government had invested more in drainage project. Adebutu, who currently represents Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly,…

  • MURTALA FOUNDATION

    Ex-Mauritius president speaks at Murtala Foundation tomorrow

    — 17th July 2018

    Remi Adefulu A former president of Mauritius, Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, will tomorrow, deliver a keynote paper at the Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) 2018 Women in Development Enterprise Across African Programme and Power lunch in Lagos. The MMF Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, in a statement, said the event is in furtherance of its core…

  • ONDO - AYETORO - 200 RESIDENTS

    Ondo: 200 displaced as water submerges community

    — 17th July 2018

    Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure About 200 residents of Ayetoro, a riverine community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, have been displaced by a surge from Atlantic Ocean. The surge, sources said, sacked the community and destroyed more than 25 houses. Read also: Killer floods coming A resident of the town, Mr. Emmanuel Aralu, said…

  • LAWMAKERS

    Buhari welcomes Netherlands support on Lake Chad

    — 17th July 2018

      Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has welcome the support of Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, for to the anti-terrorism efforts and to check the effect of the receding Lake Chad on the economy of the communities living in the area. Both leaders discussed issues related to the fight against insurgency in the North…

  • FAYOSE, PDP VOW TO CHALLENGE FAYEMI VICTORY

    Ekiti: Fayose, PDP spit fire

    — 17th July 2018

    – Vow to upturn Fayemi’s election – Gov says Buhari not democrat Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti and Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have vowed that the declaration of Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor-elect of Ekiti State would…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share