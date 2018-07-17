They claimed Fayemi is parading a stolen mandate of Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, having allegedly committed what they termed ‘poll fraud.”

Fayose also slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for applauding and approving what he described as “a charade.”

Reacting to a statement by a media aide of Buhari, Mallam Garba Shehu, entitled: “Fayose: In the end, a high-powered nothing,” issued by the Presidency Fayose said if Buhari was a democrat, he would not have supported a situation whereby the will of the people was subverted through the use of brutal force.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should not be happy and applaud this situation whereby the police, army, civil defence and INEC were used to snatch the collective mandate freely given to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and delivering it to the All Progressives Congress candidate which Ekiti people rejected.

“Can you call that election? Of course not. It was a contest between Olusola and the INEC and security agencies.

“There was indiscriminate arrest of our party leaders, harassment and brutalisation of voters in a massive scale, especially in Ado Ekiti, Ikere and other areas. The thugs imported by the APC operated freely under the cover of security agencies to snatch ballot boxes, create confusion, cause mayhem and drive away voters in PDP strongholds. Our party agents were driven away with gun.

“Buhari has demonstrated truly that he is not a democrat, but a dictator who is yet to get over military mentality. Muscling of democracy in Nigeria today by the Buhari administration is not about Ekiti alone. Presidential aspirants and PDP states should prepare to have taste of brutality of this administration. This is why we all need to stand up to rescue Nigeria from Buhari.