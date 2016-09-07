Ekiti: Fayose calls foul on election postponement, claims rigging

(By Wole Balogun – ADO-EKITI)

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has condemned the call for the postponement of the Edo State governorship election by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police, saying that it was “obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenged and afraid of losing the election and the party is using the federal government security agencies to cause a postponement of the election so as to be able to perfect its new rigging plans.”

The governor, who raised the alarm that “democracy is in danger” under the APC government, added that “within two years of APC government, Nigeria is in both economic and political recession and this should worry all true lovers of the country.”

Reacting to the DSS and Police position that the election be postponed because of security threats, Governor Fayose, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said he was worried that “democracy in Nigeria has now graduated from inconclusive elections to postponement of elections in other to return APC candidates at all cost.”

“Within two years, the APC government not only destroyed the economy of Nigeria, it has destroyed the legacy of free, fair and credible electoral process bequeathed on the country by the PDP.”

“The questions Nigerians must ask the APC-led federal government are: what security threat can overcome over 50,000 security personnel in an election holding in just one out of the 36 States in Nigeria? If election must be postponed in just one State because of security threat, what will then happen in 2019 when elections will be conducted in the entire country?

“The postponement is obviously meant to give room for the APC to perfect a new rigging strategy and lovers of democracy in Nigeria should begin to see how the APC aims at perpetuating itself in power beyond 2019 even now that the party has been rejected by Nigerians.”