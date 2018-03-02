The Sun News
Home / National / Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund

Ekiti: Fayose blows hot over N11bn refund

— 2nd March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has carpeted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state over the move by former finance commissioner, Dapo Kolawole, to stop the N11 billion refund for federal  road projects executed by the state government through a court suit.

The governor said such step is anti-people as the money in question is meant to pay outstanding workers’ salaries.

Kolawole had explained that he was stopping the refund in a legal case in Abeokuta, Ogun State, because the road projects were not executed during Fayose’s tenure as governor.

But, Fayose faulted him and said the projects were executed during his tenure and former governor Kayode Fayemi as well as former governor Segun Oni’s administrations.

Fayose described Kolawole’s claims as reckless, and said it shows he and his party, APC, do not mean well for Ekiti people.

“The statement from former finance commissioner, Dapo Kolawole,  that they went to court to stop Ekiti’s money because Fayose was not part of the governors who executed  the projects is a reckless statement. It shows the level of decay, for such characters to say they went to court to delay that money because it was not my tenure that did the projects. Is the money my father’s money or Ekiti’s money? The money to be refunded were for projects that I, Oni and Fayemi did. We are all working for Ekiti. APC claim they are progressives, but their attitude is retrogressive.

“During my first term and even now that I am in the saddle, I have not borrowed a dime to run the government. I inherited huge debts from my predecessors, which are currently being deducted monthly from the state allocations by the creditors. I did not say because I did not commit Ekiti to any debt, the deduction should not be done during my administration. Government is a continuum.

When they wanted to confirm Fayemi and he needed two Senate members, I wrote to all the senators from Ekiti to stand with him. It is not because of Fayemi, but because of Ekiti; so, we don’t fightt and lose the benefits to Ekiti.

“Whatever benefit that  comes to Ekiti, we have to allow it irrespective of our political differences. I built the Adunni Olayinka Centre to honour the distinguished Ekiti woman even though the woman was a deputy governor of Fayemi. The Ekiti APC will never do that for another party because their mind is  dirty,” Fayose said.

Uche Atuma

