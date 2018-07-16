Moshood Adebayo, Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure; Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has congratulated Ekiti State governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi over his victory in the governorship election last Saturday.

Fayemi was declared winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having defeated his closest rival, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 197,459 to 178,121 votes.

In a statement by Ambode’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, yesterday, the governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its supporters for the hard-fought victory.

Ambode, who added that the victory was testament to the fact that the electoral value of the party has not waned, also praised and congratulated Fayemi on his hard-fought victory and wished him well as he prepares to take the mantle of leadership of the state for a second time.

While urging Fayemi to use his second coming to build on its previous achievements and forge ahead with the quest to unite the Yoruba nation, Ambode also congratulated the Ekiti electorate for comporting themselves peacefully; throughout the period of the election

From Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki, commended the people of Ekiti for returning to the league of Progressives.

The governor said in a statement by his media aide that the outcome of the election is “a reflection of the many successes that awaits the APC in future elections and “validates our growing popularity as a party, as we strive to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and friends of our dear country.”

“I join millions of Nigerians in the country and beyond to congratulate the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his victory.

“I also commend INEC for ensuring that the wishes of Ekiti people prevailed in our collective commitment to consolidate on the gains of our fledging democracy.”

He noted that the election will open a new vista for development in Ekiti state and charged the governor-elect to rebuild the state.

“The governor-elect is a global personality of note, with demonstrable competence for good and purposeful governance, at the state and federal levels and, his second coming will elevate Ekiti to the height that befits the men and women of honour in the state, celebrated for their high premium on education.”

On his part, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, attributed Fayemi’s victory to his exceptional performance in his first term.

Governor Akeredolu also noted that the sterling qualities of Dr. Fayemi contributed greatly to his success in the election.

In a congratulatory message by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Yemi Olowolabi, Akeredolu lauded the people of Ekiti for standing with the APC.

“The election of Fayemi was as a result of his sterling record in public service, tenacity of purpose, exemplary values, stupendous goodwill and abiding grace of God.”

In a similar vein, Akeredolu also extended courtesies to Governor Ayodele Fayose whose party’s candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka was defeated in the governorship election.

Akeredolu, who described the incumbent as a great politician, also stated that “Fayose had fought a good fight. The result of this election underscores the fact that you are a dogged political strategist.”

“We are in APC and PDP. Now as brothers and friends, let’s come together to push our avowed agenda for the development of Western Nigeria. Together We Will,” he advised.

Imo State Governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha also described Fayemi’s victory as astounding.

Okorocha, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, also congratulated all APC leaders in the South West, including Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Oni and APC governors in the geo-political zone; for closing ranks to ensure cictory for APC and Dr. Fayemi.

He also commended the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Fayemi’s victory.

The governor stated that there is no doubt that, with Oshiomhole, “all the lost grounds by APC will be regained.”

Okorocha expressed optimism that with President Muhammadu Buhari, Oshiomhole and other leaders of the party, across the country, including state governors on the ticket of the party, APC remains the party to beat in 2019.

In a departure from his party’s stance on the election, the PDP, Governor of Gombe State, Hassan Dankwambo, has congratulated Fayemi on his victory.

In a tweet, on his Twitter handle @HEDankwambo, yesterday, the Gombe governor acknowledged that although the PDP rallied round its candidate in last Saturday’s election, there was bound to be a winner and loser.

“We gave all the necessary support to our party and the candidate, Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka to win the #EkitiDecides2018, but sad we lost. In life, you win some and lose some.

“Congratulations to the winner, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi. I call on our supporters to be steadfast. We must not lose hope and be discouraged.

“The task ahead is too great for us to dwell on the current setback.

“This defeat should further strengthen our resolve to give Nigerians, a credible alternative in 2019,” Dankwambo said.

The governor’s spokesperson, Junaidu Usman, confirmed to Premium Times that the Twitter handle belongs to his principal.

Other PDP leaders have said the Ekiti election wasn’t free and fair.